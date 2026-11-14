Rova Couple Ghostwrites LinkedIn Posts for Executives

Elliot Cook and Lucy Stott run Rova, earning over 10,000 monthly by ghostwriting LinkedIn content for business leaders. Their strategy turns personal stories into sales leads.

Elliot Cook and Lucy Stott, a young couple who met while studying at the University of Liverpool in 2022, have built a highly profitable ghostwriting business called Rova. They specialize in crafting motivational LinkedIn posts for high-ranking executives and entrepreneurs, generating over £10,000 in combined monthly income.

Ghostwriting Business Origin Story

The venture began after the pair quit their jobs in recruitment, where Elliot endured long 11-hour days, to travel through Asia. While visiting Vietnam in March, Elliot received a direct message from a business owner who wanted to pay them to write posts on his behalf. This initial request revealed a lucrative market for their services, prompting them to develop a strategy that portrays their clients' professional personas.

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Elliot, originally from Brighton, admits he initially felt overwhelming imposter syndrome when taking on the work. However, the couple quickly learned how to extract a client's brand image and personality through detailed interviews. The strategy proved effective immediately, as the business owner reported increased visibility and new business inquiries in his inbox within weeks.

Monthly Strategy and Client Management

Now operating as full-time LinkedIn marketers, Elliot and Lucy work with approximately seven clients at any given time, typically focusing on professionals in artificial intelligence, sales, or property. Their process begins with a 90-minute intensive interview to gather personal stories and industry insights. They then produce 12 posts per month for each client to upload on their personal profiles.

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The couple holds two additional monthly calls to gather fresh information for subsequent posts. This ongoing communication ensures the content remains authentic and engaging. Elliot emphasizes that posting on personal pages rather than corporate profiles is key to success, as it allows business leaders to appear personable and relatable to potential partners.

Financial Growth and Profit Margins

Rova benefits from a staggering 95 percent profit margin due to its low overhead structure. The couple started by charging £899 per month for a three-month contract but have since raised their rates to £1,800 per month based on demonstrated results. They also offer a one-hour coaching session for £399, providing business owners with a strategic plan for their existing LinkedIn profiles.

One of their recent clients closed an £8,000 deal directly resulting from a single post crafted by the duo. In the previous month alone, Elliot and Lucy generated a combined £10,000. They maintain a frugal lifestyle, using the surplus income to save for the purchase of their first home together.

Impact on Professional Networks and Careers

The success of Rova highlights a growing demand for authentic, story-driven content in professional networking environments. Elliot notes that his experience working 12 to 16 hours a day while traveling taught him more about business than his university degree did. The couple's ability to translate personal narratives into tangible sales outcomes has redefined how some executives approach digital branding.

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By chronicling their own business successes on their personal profiles, Elliot and Lucy continue to attract new clients organically. Their model challenges traditional recruitment and marketing norms, offering a flexible alternative that allows professionals to work from anywhere while maximizing their digital visibility and revenue potential.