Rouvenat Doubles Down on U.S. Market With Fresh Capital

Rouvenat is doubling down in the U.S. thanks to fresh capital, with American clients already drive 58 percent of its sales.

“Will you be here next year? ” For three years in a row that was the question retailers coming to the Couture fair in Las Vegas askedThis year, the answer is an emphatic yes.

Rouvenat arrived with an agent on the ground, a tighter offer — and new money in the bank. The company’s ambition is for the U.S. to bring in about a third of revenue by 2027 and have more than 10 American points of sale by then, with New York, Dallas and Los Angeles high on the list. Since the fair, Rouvenat has signed more than eight new U.S. doors set to open between now and January.

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“This year’s Couture was the pivot for us,” the executive told WWD. “Now they see that we’re still here, that we have an agent, that our offer is taking shape.

”The fine jeweler, which turns four in late November, has made the U.S. the priority market for its next stage, bolstered by fresh capital from longtime investors led by Luximpact and Quiet Luxury Group, a French family-owned group founded by Laetitia Morlat that specializes in heritage hospitality, gastronomy and fine While the exact eight-figure sum was not disclosed, Berthelon said each investor had committed several million euros that will come in over three years. Funds will be used to bolster inventory, sales teams, client acquisition and private events, including more than 2 million euros on commercial development.

“If you want to expand, you have to be able to bring the merchandise,” said Berthelon, pointing out that many retailers operate on a consignment basis. “Three years gives you adequate time to deploy. ”The past four years brought the company’s revenues to midsingle-digit-million territory. It is targeting 10 million euros in sales within five years, though Berthelon thinks it could get there sooner.

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This year should close up 40 percent year-on-year. That’s below what the brand had hoped for, since its Middle East fairs were postponed, but the U.S. is running ahead of plan, with orders coming in steadily since July. The plan is to double sales over the next 12 months. In 2026, retail in France accounted for 34 percent of sales, wholesale for 33 percent, trunk shows and fairs for 21 percent and retail in South Korea for 12 percent.

Wholesale in the U.S. is set to triple next year, but Berthelon feels one “mustn’t push it too hard” on that particular lever. A U.S. boutique could come within three years but here, too, the CEO is cautious given the investments required.

In the meantime, Rouvenat has lined up a number of U.S. events through December, including a Dec. 1 to 3 joint showcase with One Of, the New York-based label of designer Patricia Voto, which offers one-of-a-kind pieces from deadstock fabrics from major fashion houses. Like Voto, the jeweler is about giving new life to a precious past.

Founded by Léon Rouvenat in 1851, the house once counted Empress Eugénie among its clients, then lay dormant for generations until Berthelon, a luxury veteran who worked at Hermès and De Beers before more than a decade at Cartier, revived it after rediscovering more than 3,000 of its gouaches and archival documents. Revived Rouvenat works only with recycled gold and old-stock gemstones that are repolished for its designs, as part of its circular aim as an “entreprise à mission,” a French legal status for mission-driven companies.

The first 18 months went into building the brand in France, including opening its flagship at 416 Rue Saint-Honoré. Today the brand counts 17 points of sale in 10 countries, including addresses in Monaco, Geneva, Marbella and Dubai. In April, Rouvenat opened its first directly operated boutique at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul.

In the U.S., Rouvenat is present at Neiman Marcus in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Palo Alto, Calif; Maxfield in Los Angeles; Bachendorf’s in Dallas; Marissa Collections in Palm Beach, Fla. ; Gembox in Boston, and Printemps in New York. But Rouvenat’s booming American business has roots in the “strong resonance” with Rouvenat’s bold aesthetic, Berthelon said.

Between retail in the U.S. and visitors to Le 416, its flagship on Rue Saint-Honoré, American clients already account for 58 percent of Rouvenat’s sales, Berthelon said.retail is around 5,000 euros, with French clients typically spending 2,000 to 4,000 euros, generally on silver or smaller pieces. U.S. clients spend around 10,000 euros, favoring pieces with volume. For them as well as Middle Eastern clients, silver “basically doesn’t exist,” the CEO noted. Those clients also come back.

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Rouvenat’s repeat-purchase rate is 28 to 30 percent.

“They come back once, but then twice, three times, four times,” the CEO said. “They buy for their daughters, then they bring their sisters, their aunts. ” Its inaugural design, Bolt, reimagined one of the founder’s rosettes with four padlock-like volutes that double as connectors for chains and charms. Other lines now include Frame, revisiting the halo ring; another rosette-inspired design called Tag, and the newly introduced Flash, taking cues from old-cut diamonds.

Introduced in June 2025, the Unlock collection quickly caught on. Drawing on the lock that served as the house’s hallmark, it is by Berthelon’s admission less polarizing than Bolt while readily identifiable.

“Nobody in jewelry does locks today. You’ll find padlocks, keys…but the idea of opening is much less present,” she said.

“It unlocked a whole network and a whole channel for us. ” There’s also high jewelry, with three collections including High Reflection, a novel take on the rivière necklace filled with juicy gemstones and lines of diamonds. Prices start around 900 euros for delicate Baby Bolt bracelets, a nod to French gifting habits. Reflection rings with a hero stone and four diamond accents are around 8,000 euros, while gem-filled Frame rings go north of 20,000 euros.

One-off designs, such as a set featuring pigeon-blood rubies, come in just under 60,000 euros. Freshly introduced are boxes that come with yet-to-be-set stones, placed on a sketch of the potential design, which started out almost as an experiment at trunk shows. When the boxes went on the road for retailer showcases, buyers started asking for them too.

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