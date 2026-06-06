Route 66 Centennial Caravan Launches from Santa Monica to Chicago

Approximately 70 vehicles, from vintage Model As to a massive fiberglass bull, embarked on a 20-day, 2,448-mile caravan from California to Chicago to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The journey highlights the road's enduring allure, its support for independent businesses, and the global community of 'roadies' who cherish its history and culture.

A group of around 70 drivers gathered early Saturday morning in a parking lot beside the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium to begin a 2,448-mile, 20-day caravan to Chicago.

The event celebrates the centennial of the iconic U.S. Highway 66. The starting lineup featured a diverse collection of vehicles, including several Ford Model As, 1960s convertibles, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala station wagon, and a large fiberglass bull mounted on a trailer. The unusual procession represents the varied personalities and businesses that keep the spirit of Route 66 alive.

The journey, running westward to eastward, will traverse all eight states on the historic route: California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois, with an arrival in downtown Chicago scheduled for June 25. Participants, known as 'roadies,' are motivated by a love for the road, its culture, and its people.

Gary Daggett, president of the Old Route 66 Association of Texas, noted that this is his 30th trip over 20 years, emphasizing that the connections made along the way are what truly captivate enthusiasts. Logistical challenges are significant, from navigating Los Angeles surface streets to coordinating a large, loosely organized group where vehicles can join or leave at any time. To avoid overwhelming small towns, organizers encourage drivers to spread out and patronize independent businesses rather than arriving en masse.

The caravan's route includes stops at famous landmarks like Beverly Hills City Hall, Grand Central Market, the Chicken Boy statue, and Galco's Soda Pop Stop on the first day, with subsequent legs taking the group through Barstow and Needles before continuing across the country. A core group of about 15 cars representing all eight states leads the way, but the total number of vehicles fluctuates hourly.

The celebration highlights not only the road's nostalgic value as a symbol of small-town America but also its current economic importance. Many businesses along the route now rely heavily on international tourists, particularly from Europe. A notable feature of the caravan is the sponsorship by the Big Texan Steak Ranch of Amarillo, Texas, which has sent its famous fiberglass bull, 'Big Moo.

' The restaurant's team will host steak-eating contests in 21 cities, offering free 72-ounce steak dinners to anyone who can consume the massive meal within 60 minutes. Despite the excitement, the kickoff faced minor hiccups; the originally planned start at Santa Monica Pier was moved due to construction, World Cup preparations, and a charity fundraiser. Organizers quickly adapted, gathering participants for a photo at the pier before moving the vehicles to the auditorium lot.

As one participant put it, managing such an eclectic group is akin to 'herding cats.





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