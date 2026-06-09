Route 66 Centennial Caravan Kicks Off at Recovering Will Rogers State Historic Park

The Route 66 Centennial Caravan launched from California's Will Rogers State Historic Park, marking the iconic highway's 100th anniversary while highlighting the community's recovery from recent wildfires. The event featured classic cars, live music, and remarks from preservation leaders, symbolizing resilience and the enduring legacy of both the Mother Road and entertainer Will Rogers.

Will Rogers ' legacy and America's most famous highway converged in Pacific Palisades as the Route 66 Centennial Caravan launched from Will Rogers State Historic Park, marking the Mother Road 's 100th anniversary while celebrating a community's resilience.

The event, held on June 5, 2026, served as a powerful symbol of renewal for the park still recovering from the devastating Palisades Fire that destroyed its historic ranch house and stables. Preservationists, civic leaders, classic car enthusiasts, and members of the Rogers family gathered for the kickoff reception, which featured a stunning display of vintage automobiles and a performance by singer Mikal Phoenix Sandoval and her band, Phoenix.

The caravan itself is a once-in-a-lifetime journey traversing all eight states connected by Route 66, highlighting preservation successes and future challenges facing the historic corridor. Organizers chose this location deliberately, noting the deep connection between Rogers and the highway officially designated as the Will Rogers Memorial Highway, stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica.

"When the group of us from all eight Route 66 states began planning the centennial, we wanted to find a place that highlighted the road's history while also reminding people that new stories are still being written," said Rhys Martin, president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association and Route 66 preservation manager for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "Route 66 is known as the Will Rogers Highway, and it felt fitting to come here, especially as the park and this community continue recovering from such a terrible disaster.

" Attendees examined classic vehicles ranging from a 1932 Chevrolet Confederate to a late-1950s Rolls-Royce, a 1956 Oldsmobile Starfire 98 Convertible, a 1961 Dodge Polara California Highway Patrol Police Pursuit Package, and others. Will Rogers tribute roper Will Robertsdemonstrated trick roping, connecting to the park's namesake and the era of the highway's birth.

The event stands as one of the first major public gatherings at the historic ranch since its reopening, intertwining three significant narratives: the centennial of Route 66, the ongoing recovery of the park, and a renewed effort to introduce Will Rogers' enduring legacy to a new generation. Established on November 11, 1926, Route 66 stretched more than 2,400 miles, becoming a symbol of opportunity, mobility, and the American dream.

Following Rogers' death in 1935, the roadway was named in his honor, creating a lasting link between Santa Monica and his hometown of Claremore, Oklahoma. For organizers, there was no more fitting place to begin this monumental celebration, serving as both a tribute to history and a beacon of hope for the future





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Route 66 Will Rogers Centennial Caravan Historic Preservation Pacific Palisades Palisades Fire Classic Cars Mother Road California

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