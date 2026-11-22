International tourists get their kicks

Route 66 than those from within the United States. There isn't much to see in Amboy, Calif. But if you're traveling on Route 66, the dusty stop in the Mojave desert is a must for its famous 50-foot-tall neon.

Photographing the sign can wait: Alan Jacob gets out of his rented GMC truck and heads straight for the gift shop. Others in Jacob's tour group driving the length of Route 66 have bought T-shirts, hats and socks along the way. One even got a Route 66 tattoo. For the sinewy, retired plumber from a small town about an hour North of New Zealand's capital, Wellington, it's all about the fridge magnets along the nearly month-long journey.

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"I've been buying magnets everywhere I go," Jacob said. "When I get home, I'm going to get an 8-by-4 sheet, powder-coat it white, put the road on it and put all the magnets where I got them from. "According to a 2024 study conducted by the tourism research firm SMARInsights shared with NPR by the New Mexico Tourism Department, international travelers are more likely to travel the entire length of Route 66 than those from within the United States.

, a popular stop on the highway in San Bernardino, Calif.

"And a good chunk of them are Australians and New Zealanders. " The highway has been popular for decades with Europeans, he added, and, in more recent years, with South American and Asian tourists.has been leading Route 66 trips in the spring and fall for more than a decade. His clientele are mostly tourists from New Zealand and Australia. Murray said he was drawn to Route 66 through his passion for car racing.

The 48-year-old first came to the U.S. as an adult in 2005 for an auto race in Laughlin, Nev. When the event was done, Murray drove down a nearby part of Route 66 for the first time. It made him want to do the whole thing. Sam Murray is the New Zealand-based owner of Gilligans Tours, which has been leading tour groups along Route 66 for over 10 years.

"So in 2011, I bought an old motor home in Pennsylvania, drove down to St. Louis, followed Route 66 back to LA," he said. "And then I realized when I got home, people that I talked to had an interest as well in doing Route 66. ""We've done quite a bit of gravel driving, which is something I didn't expect to do over here," said retired apple grower Pete Volkers.

He opted to ride with Murray rather than drive himself in a rented car. Volkers was looking to venture out on his own for the first time since losing his wife last year to breast cancer, and Route 66 had long been on his bucket list.

He was steeped in mid-20th century American pop culture growing up in New Zealand —"The American diner thing and TV shows like"On this trip, we've been to so many little towns which have all this stuff that we've seen on TV, and all of these iconic neon signs," said Volkers.

"And you just don't get a chance to see that anywhere else in the world. " Volkers said he enjoys wide open roads sprinkled with opportunities to revel in American kitsch and nostalgia. But Volkers also acknowledges there's a certain bleakness to traveling Route 66 in 2026.

"These little towns that not a lot of people come through. No one stops there," Volkers said.

"They're just zooming on to the next big place. "Even if Route 66 isn't what it once was, many stops along the way look like they are thriving — at least for tourists. Oatman, Ariz. , is among them.

The windswept former gold mining town is packed with people on a Monday afternoon. To Australian insurance broker Peter Johnson, the rickety clapboard storefronts and local population of roaming donkeys bring classic Westerns to mind.

"You should be walking along here with a six gun," Johnson said.on Main Street, Carrie Eagan is packing bottles of ketchup and mayo instead of a Colt revolver. The restaurant manager at the bustling Route 66 landmark, built in 1902, said she's noticed one main difference between foreign visitors and American ones:"The Americans, they know a lot about the history. But the foreigners are very excited," Eagan said.

"They come dressed to impress; ready to go. " Australian insurance broker Peter Johnson enjoyed stopping in Oatman, Ariz. , which features roaming donkeys in a old Western-style town. New Zealand couple Keiron and Wendy Guinness sit at the Oatman Hotel bar, which is covered in dollar bills.

This is certainly true of tour participants Kieron and Wendy Guinness. He's sporting a handlebar mustache and white cowboy hat; she's petite and put together in a scarlet sweater. The New Zealand couple are wowed by the thick wads of greenbacks plastering every inch of ceiling and wall space in the Oatman Hotel.

"This hotel would be worth a fortune! " Wendy said. She's been a fan of the United States ever since she spent a year in California as a high school student.

"I put on 20 pounds that year because especially when you're young, you come and you're like, 'Oh my God, there's so much good food,'" said Guinness, who managed a women's clothing store before retiring. "We ate out all the time. " Kieron Guinness is nuts about American cars, like many in the group. "I've been around hot rodding all my life, mucking around with old V8s, Chevrolets and Fords and Dodges," he said.

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The wiry retired bartender said he has a side hustle importing U.S. cars into New Zealand — despite the fact that steering wheels on American cars are on the left hand side.

"And our country's a right-hand drive country," Guinness said. " sign in Santa Monica for a final group photograph, Sam Murray was relieved about making it to the end of Route 66 with no major mishaps. "It's not easy," Murray said. "Driving a two-lane highway from downtown Chicago to here is a big expectation for anyone — let alone somebody that's from a country where you drive on the other side of the road.

"Accumulated dirt at the Urban Town House Project in Long Beach, on July 22, 2021. The affordable housing project will be for low-income families. Housing authorities across the state are scrambling to prevent their clients from ending up homeless as they brace for a new Trump administration rule that could pull federal subsidies from 7,000 California households. The upheaval is expected to hit California, with its large immigrant population, harder than any other state.

The Trump administration has framed this as a way to remove subsidies from undocumented immigrants and give them to homeless veterans and disabled or elderly citizens. The agencies that administer housing vouchers are trying to make emergency plans for their mixed-status families, attempting to move them from federally funded programs into ones that are paid for with city, county, state or philanthropic dollars.

But how successful that effort will be will vary greatly county by county, depending on what resources each has available. Housing authorities across the state are scrambling to prevent their clients from ending up homeless as they brace for a new Trump administration rule that could pull federal subsidies from 7,000 California households.bar all families with a “mixed” immigration status from federally funded housing.

The upheaval is expected to hit California, with its large immigrant population, harder than any other state.

“This is a very big deal,” said Sanford Riggs, director of operations for the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority. “This is a huge change. ” The agencies that administer housing vouchers are trying to make emergency plans for their mixed-status families, attempting to move them from federally funded programs into ones that are paid for with city, county, state or philanthropic dollars.

But how successful that effort will be will vary greatly county by county, depending on what resources each has available. The Trump administration has framed this as a way to remove subsidies from undocumented immigrants and give them to homeless veterans and disabled or elderly citizens.

“President Trump warned that the days of illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens exploiting government-funded welfare programs would be over,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a But the change could hurt even U.S. citizens who don’t live in mixed-status households. That’s because in some counties, due to a technicality, the vouchers freed up when mixed-status families leave for any reason go away entirely rather than be reissued to other applicants.

Other counties say they’ll be able to serve fewer people overall because mixed-status families pay more in rent and receive a lower subsidy than U.S. citizens. If HUD forces them out and replaces them with citizen households, there will be less funding to go around, and fewer families will get housed. Federal housing funds have always been reserved only for U.S. citizens, or people with an eligible immigration status, such as a green card.

But historically, mixed-status families could receive prorated aid – meaning a family of four with two members who are eligible citizens, and two members who are undocumented immigrants, would be paid the same rate as a family of two. Under the new rule, set to go into effect Dec. 14, those families would receive nothing.

U.S. citizens living with undocumented family members would have to separate from those family members or lose their housing, too.of 2024 data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found 7,190 mixed-status households receiving federal housing aid in California. The only other state that comes close is Texas, with 4,500. ’s first term in 2019, but rolled it back after a public outcry.

This time, lawsuits attempting to block the rule from taking effect have already started,The Santa Clara County Housing Authority has 157 mixed-status households in its program, including 290 children, who will be affected by the new rule. In many cases, the children are the only members of a family who are eligible for federal aid – so there’s no option for the family to separate in order for eligible members to remain housed, said Angie Garcia-Nguyen, deputy executive director of the county’s housing authority.

The county saw this change coming, and prepared for the cutoff. The community has a contingency plan to help families at risk of being displaced, Garcia-Nguyen said. She wouldn’t disclose how much money has been raised, or where the funds came from, to avoid putting a “target on anyone’s back. ” But, she said, whatever nonfederal aid they can provide is only temporary, meaning those families still need a long-term plan.

“I think families are going to have to make some pretty tough choices,” Garcia-Nguyen said. “Santa Clara County is not the most affordable place to live without a subsidy. Some households will need to make decisions about whether or not they’re going to stay. ” After the rule takes effect, it could be more than a year before people are evicted.

Housing authorities have the option to grant deferrals for up to 18 months. In Santa Clara County, the ripple effect of the new rule could extend beyond even the 157 mixed-status families. HUD also will require some people who were previously exempt to submit documentation that proves their citizenship or immigration status. The housing authority is assisting 12,000 seniors and almost 9,000 children who have not verified their immigration status.

Now, those people will be required to do so or lose their housing subsidies. It’s not clear how many of them will be able to, Garcia-Nguyen said. In Santa Barbara County, Riggs said he’s not aware of any city, county or state funds that can help the 131 mixed-status families who receive federal subsidies through his agency. Many of the vouchers freed up when mixed-status families move out won’t be re-issued to U.S. citizens, or anyone at all, Riggs said.

The cost of housing in Santa Barbara County, for example, is so expensive that HUD provides extra funding, on top of the regular housing vouchers, to cover people’s cost of rent. But there’s a catch. In exchange, once someone gives up a voucher HUD doesn’t let the housing authority re-issue it to someone else.

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles serves 1,709 mixed-status families who would be affected by the new rule. Those families pay more out of pocket and receive smaller subsidies than households where every member has an eligible immigration status. The housing authority said that removing all mixed-status families from the program would force it to cut at least 800 Section 8 housing vouchers in order to cover the increased costs – meaning 800 fewer families would benefit.

Inglewood City Councilmember Gloria Gray’s proposal to audit the city’s multimillion dollar deals with billboard company WOW Media died without a vote on Tuesday afternoon after all four of her colleagues on the City Council refused to support it. Inglewood City Councilmember Gloria Gray’s proposal to audit the city’s multimillion dollar deals with billboard company WOW Media died without a vote on Tuesday afternoon after all four of her colleagues on the City Council refused to support it.of the city’s financial relationship with SoFi Stadium.

She said she fielded questions from multiple residents concerning whether the city is getting everything it’s owed from WOW. Inglewood’s city budget relies on as much as $8 million a year from its billboard deals, city staff estimate. If an audit found WOW owed more than that, the extra money could boost the fund that pays for basic city services from police to parks.

Inglewood City Councilmember Gloria Gray’s proposal to audit the city’s multimillion dollar deals with billboard company WOW Media died without a vote on Tuesday afternoon after all four of her colleagues on the City Council refused to support it.of the city’s financial relationship with SoFi Stadium. She said she fielded questions from multiple residents concerning whether the city is getting everything it’s owed from WOW.

Inglewood’s city budget relies on as much as $8 million a year from its billboard deals, city staff estimate. If an audit found WOW owed more than that, the extra money could boost the fund that pays for basic city services from police to parks. WOW’s billboards have split opinion in Inglewood despite the revenue they bring.

Some locals call them an eyesore, while aGray’s proposal called for an independent reviewer to dig into how much WOW has pulled in over recent years and whether it has paid the city everything it contractually owes. The audit could have cost up to $150,000, according to a report prepared by Gray.

The billboard audit got a flicker of support from Councilmember Eloy Morales in October, but Gray said she couldn’t say why he and others didn’t back the audit on Tuesday. The LA Local has reached out to Morales. The lone comment on Gray’s proposal during Tuesday’s meeting came from Butts, who confirmed with city staff that an audit procedure is built into WOW’s deals with the city. The terms of those deals could limit how deep any auditor could go.

Two WOW contracts reviewed by The LA Local allow the city 30 days after WOW submits its annual revenue report to request an audit. Butts did not respond to an inquiry to determine if the city has ever requested such an audit.that it would provide a needed revenue stream. She told The LA Local on Friday that a 30-day review window is bad policy and that she isn’t giving up on a billboard audit in the future.

Gray’s failed motion is a rarity for a city council that typically votes in lockstep and came against the backdrop of. The council member is challenging Butts for his seat and, with just over a week until county election officials certify results, The election also sucked in Inglewood’s big business interests. Hollywood Park, the development that houses SoFi Stadium, set its financial muscle against Butts’ bid for reelection and.

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Butts, for his own part, has received a chunk of his campaign funds from billboard companies and developers. Both candidates have said they aren’t influenced by who supports their campaign. , which would have restricted commercial ads along city roads and sidewalks. Voters appear to be rejecting the measure, as of Tuesday’s ballot count.

Inglewood officials and their stadium counterparts have been brawling since last summer over billboards, stadium taxes and infrastructure payments. earlier this year — siding with the city’s argument that it wasn’t legally valid — and stadium and billboard companies clashed this fall over ballot measure attempts to change city rules around advertising rules and ticket taxes. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report.

Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. The rock punk outfit Squatchy played to a crowd of teens from all over L.A. during the opening of Backyard Party's permanent venue in Pasadena. A grassroots effort to bring teens together through live music after the Eaton Fire has found a permanent home in Pasadena.

Backyard Party will use the all-ages, alcohol-free venue to put on regular shows and hold workshops related to art and music. Inside a cavernous warehouse in northwest Pasadena, teenagers skanked to the punk band Squatchy, hair flying and arms flailing beneath a wash of purple light. It was opening night for Backyard Party’s new permanent home, a milestone for the music nonprofit that’s spent the past year bouncing from venue to venue, staging shows for young bands.

The project formed after the Eaton Fire destroyed many of the backyards, garages and schools where these musicians might otherwise have performed. What: All-ages, alcohol-free live music shows featuring young bands, plus creative workshops and other events. Since then, Backyard Party has held dozens of pop-ups at shops, homes and other borrowed spaces. The new Backyard Party venue sits in a business park off of the 210 Freeway, near Pasadena's border with Altadena.

In a full-circle turn, it's landed in the same business park off of the 210 where its first show took place in September 2025, just a few doors away from a space half the size of the new location.

"It'll be really nice to have a spot that everyone knows to go to, and they're like, 'Oh, that's the spot," said 16-year-old Layne Brisbois who came from Glendale. During last Saturday’s opening night, teen volunteers who help run the show and oversee the merch table also took on the task of decorating the new space, plastering the walls with drawings from floor to ceiling.

Backyard Park was on the verge of moving to a space in Cypress Park, the reasoning being that a more central location would be easier for bands and fans traveling from all over Southern California to play Backyard Party. In the span of a night, volunteers, bands and fans had covered the walls of the new venue with art and sayings.

"We had no idea that there were literally hundreds of teenage bands,” said co-founder Sandra Denver, whose own teenage daughter plays in a band. "It's way bigger than we thought it was going to be. ” But then the Cypress Park deal fell through just days before that venue was supposed to officially open. With little time to spare, fellow co-founder Matt Chait reached out to the Pasadena business park landlord, who happened to have a 2,600-square-foot location available.

"When the tickets rolled in, I saw the pre-sales, and I was seeing like Chino and Fresno," Chait said. "I'm like, ‘Holy cow! ’ These people are driving out here for a $12 show. That's kind of amazing.

"Keeping tickets affordable — generally $10 to $15 — is a priority for Backyard Party, as is paying every band that performs. To help cover expenses, the nonprofit relies on donations, sponsorships and partnerships. Backyard Party joins a small club of alcohol-free spaces catering to teens, like The Smell in downtown and The Haven in Pomona.

In the last year, friendships forged at Backyard Party shows have taken on a life of their own, bringing young musicians together who’ve gone on to form bands. A group of teenage friends relax in the parking lot outside Backyard Party in between acts. And it’s given teens like 17-year-old Maui Ruiz from Whittier, a place to express themselves and be taken seriously.

"Adults see us as if we know nothing at all," said Ruiz, who plays bass in the band Re-Fůse’. "But if you really take some time and sit down with, like, a 17-year-old, 16-year-old, they know a lot more than you think. It is important for us to have place to just sing about it.

" Sitting in the parking lot with musician friends between acts, Ruiz imagined returning to Backyard Party years from now and remembering what happened here. "Every time people pass it’s, like, ‘Oh my God, that's history,’” he said. "This is about to become history, and we need a place like that. "Pearl McClenaghan, 14, came with her 4-year-old sister Opal to see Squatchy, their favorite band, which was sharing tonight's bill with Natalia Inez and Whoremones.

Their mother drove them more than an hour from El Segundo and waited in the parking lot while the sisters watched Squatchy pound out its brand of rock and punk. Months after departure of legendary music director Gustavo Dudamel, LA Phil taps Grammy winning Mexican musician Silvana Estrada to new post as Creative Chair for Latin Music.

Silvana Estrada’s been recognized for her musicianship and songwriting as she’s performed across the U.S. and Latin America, including key performances with the LA Phil. She won a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2022 and another Latin Grammy this month for Best Singer Songwriter Song. For 17 years, Venezuela-born Dudamel built collaborations with Mexican and Latin American composers and performers for the LA Phil stages His departure in August left a gap.

Estrada was born and raised in the state of Veracruz, Mexico with a long music tradition that blends indigenous, African, and European sounds, not unlike that of New Orleans. Estrada is set to program three performances in the 2027-2028 season, she said, choosing from among the LA Phil’s three venues – Disney Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Ford Amphitheater and one of the shows will include her in performance.

There was a moment of uncertainty after the host at this year’s Latin Grammys read Silvana Estrada’s name as the winner of the award for Best Singer-Songwriter Song. Then, from the rear of the hall, running out of the darkness, wavy hair tossing from side to side, Estrada appeared.

“My team and I, we've been working so, so, so hard this year and for the last 10 years we've been really … building this beautiful project,” she said. That beautiful project is centered around her melodic voice, solid musicianship and poetic songwriting that explores the shades of love and loss. About a week before the Latin Grammys, she'd also been recognized by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which appointed her to a post it had just created“It's such a dream.

… I feel just absolutely honored, and I want to do my best. Every day I'm writing in my notes all sorts of ideas, who I want to bring, how I want to do it,” she said.

The appointment of the Mexico-based singer-songwriter comes on the heels of years of creative work in the U.S. She first gained public attention in 2022, when she won Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys for her albumHer new role stands to establish Estrada as a cultural tastemaker in Southern California as she programs several concerts next year. It's a door opened after LA Phil music director Gustavo Dudamel, who was born and raised in Venezuela, invited her to perform in L.A. over the years.

Dudamel left the LA Phil in August to become music director of the New York Philharmonic.

“The LA Phil is that sort of sanctuary for the Latino culture and many, many communities who find a … space to be seen,” Estrada said. The appointment of a Mexican singer-songwriter by such an established L.A. cultural institution is not going unnoticed.

“It's great to see that an organization like LA Phil is thinking outside the box,” said Pilar Diaz, a longtime music educator in L.A. schools and the lead singer of the L.A. rock band Los Abandoned. Diaz, who was born in Chile but grew up in the San Fernando Valley, credits Dudamel’s 17-year tenure with opening the doors to make Estrada’s appointment happen.

“This feels like … for me as an Angeleno and as a Chilena woman and a musician … this is big,” she said. Selecting Estrada, she said, feels like what happens in Chile, where cultural organizations are more inclined to tap artists to curate and program events. Estrada was born and raised in Veracruz, Mexico. The state capital, a port city with a long musical tradition that blends Indigenous, African and European sounds, is not unlike that of New Orleans.

Some people with ties to both Mexico and Veracruz hail the appointment.

“We feel pride, we feel proud of Latinos in general … so now imagine being Mexican, and then being from Veracruz,” said Cesar Castro, who’s from Veracruz and teaches son jarocho, a regional style, at UCLA and Occidental College. He admires Estrada, he said, for being firmly rooted in her home region and country, but he’s expecting the shows she programs to look beyond.

“I don't appreciate the Mexican centrism that some people have. So it would be a good chance to have that platform to represent other regions of the continent of Latino culture,” he said, like music from Central America and Peru. Estrada is set to program three performances in the 2027-2028 season, she said, choosing from among the LA Phil’s three venues — Disney Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and the Ford Amphitheater. One of the shows will include her in performance.

For now, she’s not naming specific performers she plans to invite. Whoever it is, she said, she wants Southern California audiences to see the richness of what Latin American performing arts have to offer, the United States included.

“It's very important to especially embrace the richness of our culture and the dialogue between our culture with other cultures and also between our countries,” she said.is centered around the death and feeling of loss of her best friend four years ago. “A broken heart can heal, but to heal we have to be alive … let’s live life and rejoice,” she told the audience at the Latin Grammy ceremony earlier this month.