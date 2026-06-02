Roundup: From Militia Disarmament in Iraq to Brunson's Knicks MVP Journey

This news roundup covers significant global and domestic stories, including Iran-backed militias in Iraq agreeing to disarm, state primaries in the U.S., Pope Leo's tennis devotion, a lawsuit against OpenAI in Florida, the legal battle over Happy the elephant, an experimental pancreatic cancer pill, Apple's 50th anniversary, and the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson leading his team to the NBA Finals as Eastern Conference MVP.

A diverse range of news stories dominated headlines, covering politics, health, entertainment, and sports. In international affairs, powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq announced they would begin handing over weapons to authorities, a move that could reshape regional security dynamics.

Domestically, several states, including California, prepared to select their gubernatorial nominees on a busy primary day, setting the stage for key electoral contests. The Vatican provided a unique glimpse into Pope Leo's personal life, revealing his religious commitment to playing tennis as part of an Augustinian devotion that connects sports and spirituality. In media news, '60 Minutes' correspondent Scott Pelley reportedly accused CBS News head Bari Weiss of 'murdering' the show, highlighting internal tensions at the network.

Legal and animal welfare issues also featured prominently. A lawsuit in New York challenged the Trump administration's deal to terminate an offshore wind project, drawing attention to ongoing environmental and energy policy disputes. In Florida, the state sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging the company concealed risks associated with ChatGPT, marking a significant legal action against a leading AI firm.

The question of animal personhood resurfaced with reports on Happy, an Asian elephant at a zoo, as advocates argue she deserves legal rights similar to a person. Meanwhile, a bizarre incident in Virginia saw a raccoon enter a liquor store, consume alcohol, and pass out on the bathroom floor, prompting discussions about wildlife behavior and human responsibility. Health and science offered stories of both concern and hope.

Experts warned that while many new mothers experience the 'baby blues,' some develop more serious postpartum depression, underscoring the need for better mental health support. On a promising note, an experimental pill showed new potential for treating deadly pancreatic cancer, offering hope to patients with a historically low survival rate. The aftermath of the pandemic lingered as five American cruise ship passengers left a quarantine facility in Nebraska.

In technology, Apple celebrated its 50-year anniversary, with the company's journey redefining not just technology but also pop culture and corporate comeback narratives. Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry shared a foolproof cast-iron 'fruit cake' recipe for tight dessert times. The historic dig beneath Notre Dame Cathedral continued, with archaeologists unearthing 1,700 years of history in what is being called the 'dig of the century.

' In sports, the New York Knicks, led by guard Jalen Brunson, advanced to the NBA Finals after Brunson was named MVP of the Eastern Conference finals, with multiple photo captions documenting his key performances throughout the playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers





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Iran-Backed Militias Iraq Weapons Handover US Primaries California Governor Pope Leo Tennis CBS News Bari Weiss Happy Elephant Personhood Florida Openai Lawsuit New York Offshore Wind Experimental Pancreatic Cancer Pill Postpartum Depression Apple Anniversary Ayesha Curry Recipe Notre Dame Dig Jalen Brunson Knicks NBA Finals MVP Eastern Conference

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