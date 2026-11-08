Roundtable: Previewing Lions Week 9 Matchup Against Dolphins

Examining Detroit Lions Week 9 matchup versus Miami Dolphins.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams makes a catch for a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect1. Do you see any chance of a letdown against Dolphins? I think with the emotions that have been felt throughout the week, there is a chance that the Lions come out sluggish against Miami. The Jack Campbell injury has been tough for many to process given how severe it was, and the Lions will be without a key player within their defense.

Also read Detroit Lions Will Likely Be Without Key Defenders Against Dolphins

His absence will have a big impact, and as a result the defense in particular could struggle. Still, Dan Campbell has proven to be one of the league's best motivators. Because of that, I think the Lions will come out with plenty of fire against the Dolphins. Even with all the injuries, I just don't see it.

I think Miami is a bit better than its 1-6 record indicates, based on how close it's been in a variety of its losses this season. However, that doesn't mean the Jeff Hafley-led team is going to surprise Dan Campbell's squad on Sunday. I still believe Detroit plays more than well enough to emerge victorious in the Week 9 contest. I think there is very much a chance, but I am not saying it is a high one, mind you.

The Lions have had an emotional week with Jack Campbell’s injury, and this Dolphins team is one that gets overlooked in the stretch. Additionally, Malik Willis being a mobile quarterback always makes this a potential trap game for Detroit, given its struggles in the Campbell era with mobile quarterbacks. I do think the team will rally around Campbell, and we've already started to see elements of that this year.

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Campbell was a captain of the defense and a massive leader in the locker room. He leaves big shoes to fill for the time being, but I think the Lions will embrace the challenge and they do have the depth to navigate this injury. Yes, I believe it could have that effect. It doesn't take away from the fact that the Lions still need to make a move or two to upgrade their defense.

But yes, I believe that Dan Campbell and the players will use Jack Campbell's injury as an extra source of motivation the rest of the way this season. I absolutely think it can. Campbell is a leader for this locker room and one of the most productive members on defense. The linebacker’s presence will be sorely missed, but the unity in the team at this time can also lead to a more close-knit locker room and better performance.

That said, it is not going to be easy to replace the veteran backer, especially with the injuries to Devin White and Jimmy Rolder both factored in. There are not many players with experience in Kelvin Sheppard’s system left. The Lions need to get a cornerback. D.J.

Reed is out Sunday, so the team will get a long look at its depth throughout the game. If things don't go well, it will further amplify the need for general manager Brad Holmes and company. Of the options expected to be available, I think Riq Woolen is the best fit for the defense. He has high-level experience having won a Super Bowl last year, and can be extremely good in Detroit's scheme.

Donte Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers is another good veteran option, though he has had some injury issues this year. I'd like to see the Lions make a move for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. But because of the draft capital that would likely be involved to land Baker, I don't envision it being very likely. That's why I'm going to say Detroit GM Brad Holmes must go out and land Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen.

Woolen would be a solid acquisition for Detroit's secondary and provide the organization with a capable No. 2 corner behind D.J. Reed. If I'm Holmes, I'm targeting Woolen leading into Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. A true impact corner, and for me, the ideal target is Riq Woolen from the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Another much more expensive option would be Sauce Gardner from the Indianapolis Colts, although I am not sure if I see the returns outweighing multiple first round picks. A shutdown corner alongside a healthy Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch makes things scary for opposing offenses, and that is before a healthy DJ Wonnum, Alim McNeill, Skyler Gill-Howard, and Aidan Hutchinson are chasing quarterbacks down. I think the defense will come up big in Sunday's game.

With Campbell out, they'll be motivated to produce to show support for their injured teammate. Because of that, I think Aidan Hutchinson will lead the charge and get after Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. I think Hutchinson sets the tone with an early sack and generates a turnover with a strip-sack later in the game to help fuel the team to a win.

I'm going to go with Jameson Williams, who has scored each of his five touchdowns over the course of the last three weeks. With Amon-Ra St. Brown a bit banged up, I believe that Williams will put together another strong effort and record his fourth straight game with a TD reception. I think Jahmyr Gibbs will be the game MVP.

Sonic is going to get his yards, and this is not a defense that could compete with any NFC North offense on a good day, let alone a mostly healthy Lions offense. Gibbs is going to top 100 yards by the midway point of the third quarter and finish at 175 total yards on the day, if I predict. There are a pair of teams that I think match up well with the Lions and could give them some fits.

One is the San Francisco 49ers. When they're clicking, the 49ers are a tough team to beat due to their array of weapons such as running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle. I also think the Bears could give the Lions some fits. Ben Johnson is one of the best offensive minds in football, and Caleb Williams has been playing at a very high level.

That Thanksgiving matchup is looming, and could have massive divisional stakes. It's the Bears with Caleb Williams, Jeffery Simmons and the great collection of talent they've assembled. They are the one team that might be better than the Lions in the NFC North, which adds further intrigue to their Thanksgiving Day clash with Ben Johnson's team. : It’s the NFL, so any given Sunday.

Mostly kidding. On a real note, the San Francisco 49ers look dominant and just re-acquired DeForest Buckner, which makes them a massive threat. If Brandon Aiyuk pays his fines and is in condition to play, they gain another weapon on offense, too. It is going to be hard to get through that San Francisco team, and they are my midway pick for the NFC representative in the Super Bowl thus far.