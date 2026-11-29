Examining the takeaways from Lions' devastating loss to Bears.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard calls a play during the first half of the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThis loss to Chicago told me that there are still questions that need to be answered with the team's defense. The secondary was exposed, even with D.J. Reed back albeit in a limited capacity. They had some moments defensively throughout the game, but they surrendered a pair of critical touchdown passes at the worst possible time.

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Additionally, Thursday's loss serves as a reminder that mistakes can ultimately haunt the Lions. Each of their fourth-quarter taunting penalties had huge impacts, and Jameson Williams' drop directly led to a critical interception. These mistakes can haunt in high magnitude games. It told me the defense is still flawed.