Roundhill Investment Management has withdrawn its applications for XRP and Solana covered call ETFs after 13 months of delays, citing low demand for income-focused crypto products despite strong spot ETF inflows.

Investment firm Roundhill has officially withdrawn plans to launch two cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds focused on XRP and Solana. This abrupt cancellation follows more than 13 months of regulatory delays and shifting market conditions. The U.S. Sec urities and Exchange Commission received formal notices on November 18 regarding the withdrawal of these long-pending applications.

Regulatory Withdrawal Details

Roundhill submitted the initial applications for the Roundhill XRP Covered Call Strategy ETF and the Roundhill Solana Covered Call Strategy ETF on October 17, 2025. Since that date, the firm has consistently delayed the effective dates for these funds as it awaited regulatory approval. In its recent filings, Roundhill stated it has no further intention to pursue effectiveness for either fund. The company confirmed that it had not sold any shares under these specific registrations before pulling the plug on the projects.

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Understanding Covered Call Mechanisms

Unlike standard spot-based exchange-traded funds, the proposed Roundhill products would not have held the underlying cryptocurrencies directly. Instead, these funds utilized a covered call strategy involving options written against existing cryptocurrency ETFs. Under this approach, investors sell options to earn premiums while maintaining exposure to the price movements of XRP and Solana. This mechanism is designed to generate regular income for shareholders rather than pure capital appreciation.

The covered call strategy carries specific risks that may have influenced Roundhill's decision. While it can provide consistent yields, it also caps potential profits during strong market rallies. By selling call options, the fund limits its upside participation if the underlying asset price surges significantly. This structural limitation makes such products less attractive during bull markets where direct asset ownership offers higher returns.

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Market Demand and Competing Trends

A significant factor in the withdrawal appears to be the relatively low demand for income-generating cryptocurrency investment products. Despite the theoretical appeal of premium collection, investors have shown limited interest in this specific niche. This trend stands in sharp contrast to the robust performance of other crypto investment vehicles currently available in the market. The lack of consumer enthusiasm suggests a preference for direct exposure over structured income strategies.

This decision coincides with substantial net inflows into spot-based XRP and Solana exchange-traded funds. According to data from SoSoValue, U.S. spot XRP and Solana ETFs recorded net inflows of approximately $969 million between May and October 2026. This capital movement indicates that investors are prioritizing direct ownership of digital assets rather than derivative-based strategies.

Broader Industry Implications

The withdrawal highlights the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency financial products in the United States. While some industry leaders like Bitwise CEO encourage Americans to hold crypto as banking giants face challenges, the product preferences of retail and institutional investors remain specific. The divergence between spot ETF success and covered call ETF struggles suggests a clear market signal.

Roundhill's exit from this particular product category may influence other asset managers considering similar strategies. The firm's ability to persist for over a year demonstrates significant regulatory patience, but the final withdrawal underscores the importance of market timing and product relevance. As the SEC continues to oversee crypto investment products, firms must balance regulatory compliance with genuine investor demand to ensure successful launches.