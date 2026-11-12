Round Rock’s Veterans Day ceremony draws residents to honor local service members

Central Texas communities marked Veterans Day with ceremonies honoring those who have served, including a free celebration in Round Rock that brought residents together to thank local veterans for their service and

Central Texas communities marked Veterans Day with ceremonies honoring those who have served, including a free celebration in Round Rock that brought residents together to thank local veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The city and the Round Rock Veterans Coalition hosted the event at Old Settlers Park. Stony Point High School’s NJROTC presented the colors and led a salute to the armed services. The ceremony also featured music from the school’s chamber choir.

Also read Where veterans can eat free (or save big) this Veterans Day

“As we look around today, let us remember that the strength of our nation is not found only in its history, but in the people who continue to shape its future. Our veterans remind us of what it means to lead with courage, serve with purpose, and stand together for something greater than ourselves,” Morgan said.

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