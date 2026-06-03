Round Rock police looking for teen suspects who caused $11K+ in damages at water park

Police are working to identify a group of teens caught on camera breaking into a Round Rock water park and causing thousands in theft and property damage.The Ro

Police are working to identify a group of teens caught on camera breaking into a Round Rock water park and causing thousands in theft and property damage.

The Round Rock Police Department says that a group of "suspected teens" broke into the Rock'N River Water Park at 800 Harrell Parkway early Saturday morning. Security cameras at the park caught the break-in, showing the teens causing over $11,000 in theft and property damage at the water park.

"Now we're hoping out community can help us put some names to faces," Round Rock PD said on social media. Austin police have arrested a man they say has been targeting Royal Blue Grocery stores for eight years, according to an arrest affidavit. Tyroan Jakeil TelemacqA man found dead in a trash can in South Austin over the weekend has been identified as 59-year-old Duc Vo.

According to police, his death is being investigatedTexas State University is sending condolences to the family and friends of a student who the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office says was fatally shot by a deputyA vehicle was struck by a train in Buda Tuesday morning after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, according to police. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. onCentral Texas roofs take a beating.

Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs fr





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