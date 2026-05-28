Round Rock officer reunites fawn with mother after doe asks for help

A Round Rock police officer reunited a trapped fawn with its mother last week after the doe repeatedly approached his patrol car in what appeared to be a plea f

A Round Rock police officer reunited a trapped fawn with its mother last week after the doe repeatedly approached his patrol car in what appeared to be a plea for help.

ALSO | Hill Country ranch with caves, cliffs and lake will become second-largest state park in TX According to the post, the officer was parked near Palm Valley Boulevard and A.W.

Grimes Boulevard when a doe walked up and stood directly in front of his bumper, staring at him for several seconds before running toward a nearby construction site. She returned and repeated the behavior a second time. Convinced the deer was trying to communicate something, the officer drove toward the area the doe kept running to. He arrived to find construction workers had just freed a fawn that had become tangled underneath a chain-link fence.

The officer carefully loaded the fawn into his patrol car and transported it back toward the area where the mother deer waited at a distance. He then put the fawn close to where its mother waited. According to the video, he double checked to ensure the pair reunited. A home in Hutto caught on fire after being struck by lightning early Wednesday, according to Hutto Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the500 block of Windy Reed RoA Leander resident who bought a Powerball ticket during a morning coffee run has claimed half of a $20 million jackpot, the Texas Lottery announced. The winningDel Valle ISD is delaying the opening of the new North Del Valle High School to Fall 2028, the district citing issues with the developers building infrastructurThe Georgetown Fire Department rescued a person stranded in their vheicle on a flooded roadway overnight.

Last night, Georgetown Fire crews, along with Texas TasNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday.





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