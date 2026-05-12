Rough Integration: New Study Shows 41% of Young Muslims' Beliefs Supersede Austrian Laws

A new study in Austria found that 41 per cent of young Muslims agree that their religious beliefs supersede the country's laws, which raises concerns about the integration and diversity of religious practices in the country. This revelation adds to the ongoing political debate and challenges.

A new study in Austria found that 41 per cent of young Muslims agree that their religious beliefs supersede the country's laws, based on interviews with 1,200 people aged between 14 and 21.

Researchers also observed that 46 per cent of young Muslims interviewed believed people should be prepared to 'fight and die.

' In addition, 65 per cent said Islamic rules should apply strictly to all aspects of daily life. The findings prompted reactions from Austria's right-wing opposition party FPÖ and from the city's Social Democratic leadership. Islam is the largest minority religion in Austria, with 8.3 per cent of the population practising it in 2021





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New Study Austria Religious Beliefs Law Integration Political Debate Diversity Supports Sharia

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