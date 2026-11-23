Kuyper will join IFFR in mid-January 2027.

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Kuyper is currently Managing Director of Amerpodia, which operates three cultural institutions in Amsterdam: Rode Hoed, Felix Meritis and De Nieuwe Liefde. He also previously served as Business Director at the Netherlands Film Festival, and before that as Managing Director of LUX in Nijmegen and LantarenVenster in Rotterdam. At LantarenVenster, a longstanding IFFR venue, he helped establish year-round collaborations with the festival.

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Cate Blanchett's Displacement Film Fund To Support Short Films By Mo Amer, Annemarie Jacir, Rithy Panh, Akuol de Mabior & Bao Nguyen In a statement, IFFR Festival Director Vanja Kaludjercic said Kuyper has a “strong understanding of cultural institutions and an ability to bring people and partners together. ”“I’ve particularly appreciated his clear judgment and the openness and enthusiasm he brings to our conversations about the festival’s future,” Kaludjercic added.

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“I’m looking forward to working alongside him and the team, building on what we have developed together and continuing to create opportunities for filmmakers and audiences. ” Kuyper added: “I am very much looking forward to working with Vanja and the team to build on the achievements of this internationally leading festival, firmly rooted in Rotterdam and closely connected to the film sector.

With my entrepreneurial spirit, I want to help secure a strong future for IFFR in which its artistic ambitions can flourish. ”