Rotten Tomatoes Ranks Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Top Superhero Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse claims the highest spot among comic adaptations on Rotten Tomatoes' All-Time list, beating The Dark Knight and Black Panther.

Rotten Tomatoes has officially crowned Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as the greatest superhero movie ever made, a title that places the animated 2018 blockbuster at the pinnacle of comic-book cinema. The film, which is now streaming on Netflix, has surpassed long-standing industry favorites to secure its place in cinematic history. This designation highlights a significant shift in critical consensus regarding the superhero genre, which has dominated Hollywood box offices for much of the 21st century.

Spider-Man Holds Top Superhero Ranking on RT List

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse currently occupies the 48th position on Rotten Tomatoes' 300 Best Movies of All Time list, making it the highest-ranked superhero film in the ranking. This achievement is particularly notable given the stiff competition from classic masterpieces such as The Godfather, Seven Samurai, Casablanca, and Rear Window. The film sits ahead of other major superhero releases, including The Dark Knight, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, indicating its superior standing among critics and audiences alike.

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The film earned a 97% Tomatometer score based on critics' reviews and a 93% Popcornmeter score from audiences. Rotten Tomatoes' overall ranking methodology considers audience approval, the number of reviews, user ratings, and release year, alongside an editorial assessment. This comprehensive approach ensures that films with perfect scores do not automatically occupy top positions, adding weight to the Spider-Verse ranking. The high placement confirms that the movie resonates deeply across different demographic groups and critical circles.

Miles Morales Storyline and Visual Innovation

Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, a Brooklyn teenager who develops spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. His introduction to the responsibilities of being a superhero coincides with a crisis orchestrated by Wilson Fisk, voiced by Liev Schreiber, who uses a particle accelerator to access parallel dimensions. This experiment brings several alternate versions of Spider-Man into Miles' world, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

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The narrative allows the film to explore the character's mythology without repeating Peter Parker's familiar origin story. Miles is an inexperienced teenager struggling with expectations from his family, particularly his police officer father, Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry). His uncertainty about his capability to become Spider-Man adds emotional depth, while his relationship with his uncle Aaron, voiced by Mahershala Ali, introduces complications regarding criminal activities and familial loyalty. These elements create a nuanced character study within the superhero framework.

The film's greatest achievement remains its extraordinary animation, which combines different visual techniques to recreate the appearance of a living comic book. The production utilizes halftone patterns, hand-drawn effects, deliberately irregular frame rates, and speech bubbles to distinguish itself visually. The relationship between Miles and Peter B. Parker provides humor and explores how people respond to failure and responsibility. Peter initially views his involvement as a complication but rediscovers his purpose through mentoring Miles, providing a satisfying emotional foundation for the story.

Critical Acclaim and Industry Recognition

There is a convincing argument that Into the Spider-Verse represents the best superhero movie ever made due to its fresh take on enduring character traits. The film was awarded the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, a recognition that was thoroughly deserved by its innovative storytelling and technical prowess. It stands as a visually groundbreaking blockbuster that remains readily accessible to streaming audiences on Netflix.

The success of the film proves that colorful costumes and action sequences can coexist with sophisticated storytelling and ambitious filmmaking. While commercial success and cultural impact are significant, critical recognition from platforms like Rotten Tomatoes validates the artistic merit of comic-book adaptations. The placement of Into the Spider-Verse above other genre-defining titles suggests a lasting impact on the industry. It demonstrates that the genre has an extraordinary ability to accommodate different filmmaking styles and interpretations of heroism, securing its legacy in modern cinema.