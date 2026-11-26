Rothy's is offering discounts of up to 40 percent on its recycled plastic bottle shoes for Black Friday, with a special flash sale bringing the price of Casual clogs down to $99 from $160.

Rothy’s machine-washable shoes are up to 40 percent off for Black Friday, and there’s an extra-good flash deal on some of our.

Just for today and tomorrow, the Casual clogs are on sale for $99, down from $160 — the cheapest I’ve ever seen them. Writerusually wears hers when she works from home, often at her standing desk, and is “always impressed with the cushy yet supportive footbed that never makes my arches feel tired in the way other slippers have.

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” She says that they “required zero break-in period, and I found the merino wool plenty breathable for year-round wear, even when paired with thick, slouchyOura Rings, LED Masks, and More Fun Stuff to Buy with Your FSA on Black Fridayis designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.