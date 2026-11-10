Rothschild Investment Discloses First Stake in Bitwise XRP ETF

Rothschild Investment LLC disclosed 6,300 shares of the Bitwise XRP ETF in a November 10 filing, its first reported stake in the Ripple-linked fund.

Chicago -based investment management firm Rothschild Investment LLC has disclosed its first reported stake in the Bitwise XRP ETF, adding exposure to the Ripple -linked cryptocurrency to its portfolio. The disclosure appears in a filing made on November 10 that shows the firm holding 6,300 shares of the exchange-traded fund.

The filing marks a new position for the firm. Rothschild Investment reported no holdings in the XRP ETF in its previous quarterly filing, which indicates the investment was made during the third quarter of 2026. The November 10 filing is the document that placed the position on public record.

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How the Bitwise XRP ETF Stake Works

The Bitwise XRP ETF allows traditional investors to gain exposure to the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency without needing to buy and hold XRP tokens themselves. Rothschild Investment's 6,300 shares represent that exposure through the fund rather than through direct token ownership.

The reported holding is not a significant part of Rothschild Investment's overall portfolio. The firm's position is a first-time entry, not an increase in an existing one, since the prior quarterly filing showed no XRP ETF holdings at all.

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Rothschild Investment holds much larger stakes in Bitcoin and Ethereum investment products. Measured against those positions, the Bitwise XRP ETF sits among the firm's smaller crypto allocations.

Rothschild Investment Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

Rothschild Investment's largest cryptocurrency holding is the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by BlackRock, where the firm owns 40,188 shares worth around $1.9 million. That position is the anchor of the firm's digital asset exposure in the filing.

Rothschild Investment also reported holding $911,300 in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and $335,160 in the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF. Both positions sit well above the firm's smaller Bitcoin-related holdings.

Other Bitcoin-related investments include the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF at $125,113, the VanEck Bitcoin ETF at $118,100, the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF at $116,802, and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund at $2,107.

On the Ethereum side, the firm has a stake in the Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF worth $538,622 and in the Bitwise Ethereum ETF worth $476,500. These positions show Ethereum exposure running alongside the firm's Bitcoin funds.

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The firm also holds 24,250 shares of the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, valued at $615,223, and has invested $69,900 in a Solana ETF. Taken together, the listed positions show Rothschild Investment's crypto exposure is concentrated in Bitcoin products, with the XRP fund among its smaller allocations.

Impact for Investors and Portfolio Context

Beyond cryptocurrency investment funds, Rothschild Investment has shares in publicly traded companies that are heavily involved in the digital asset space. This mix gives the firm both fund-based and equity-based exposure to the sector.

For individual investors, the filing shows how a Chicago-based institutional manager is spreading crypto exposure across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP products instead of holding tokens directly. The approach relies on exchange-traded funds as the main vehicle.

The reported material does not specify any scheduled steps, deadlines, or procedures tied to the XRP position. The next quarterly filing from Rothschild Investment would reveal whether the 6,300-share holding in the Bitwise XRP ETF has changed.