Rosstat reports a 19.8% jump in red caviar prices in October, driven by a failed salmon season. Food inflation rises, prompting business groups to seek antitrust investigation into market practices.

Rosstat, the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia, reported that prices for red caviar increased by 19.8% in October compared to September. This significant spike in seafood costs is part of a broader acceleration in food inflation that is placing additional pressure on household budgets across the country. The data reflects immediate supply constraints resulting from a poor fishing season rather than isolated retail pricing anomalies.

October Inflation Data and Food Prices

The federal statistics agency recorded an overall consumer price inflation rate of 0.99% in October. Within the food sector, the price of chicken eggs rose by 7.6%, while tomatoes surged by 21.8% and oranges increased by 7.9%. Sweet peppers also saw a 7.5% price increase during the same monthly period. Some staple items moved in the opposite direction, with apple prices falling by 7.1%, carrots dropping by 5.1%, onions decreasing by 4.3%, and sugar declining by 2.6%.

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Monthly figures indicate that food products including alcohol saw prices rise by 1.05%, while services increased by 2.24%. Non-food goods actually became slightly cheaper, falling by 0.17%. In annual terms, prices were 6.87% higher than a year earlier. Since the start of 2026, prices have risen 6.08%. Weekly data for the period from November 17 to November 23 showed a further 0.30% increase, bringing November-to-date inflation to 0.60% and year-to-date inflation to 6.72%.

Supply Shock from Failed Salmon Catch

The primary driver for the red caviar price surge is a severe shortfall in supply caused by a difficult salmon fishing season. The Center for Advanced Technologies (ЦРПТ) reported that only 2.6 thousand tonnes of red caviar entered commercial circulation from May 20 to September 7. This volume is significantly lower than the 7.66 thousand tonnes recorded for the same period a year earlier. The agency explicitly linked this drop to a poor salmon catch.

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Ilya Shestakov, the head of Rosrybolovstvo, the Federal Agency for Fisheries, described the salmon season as completely unsuccessful. He warned that the market would shrink and noted that prices were already higher than in previous years. The 19.8% price jump in October represents the delayed pass-through of this supply shock, which began during the summer spawning-run fishing season known as putina. The reduction in supply was roughly two-thirds lower than the previous year, providing a clear economic explanation for double-digit price growth.

Business Groups Request Antitrust Investigation

In response to the rapid price increases, the business association Opora Russia formally asked the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) in November to examine caviar pricing. The association is requesting a detailed investigation into the growth of red caviar prices as well as the imports of aquaculture salmon. Business leaders are concerned that the combination of rapid price growth and import dynamics may indicate anti-competitive behavior or market distortion that requires regulatory scrutiny.

These developments come at a time when inflation figures remain above the comfort zone for the central bank, which is targeting a rate of 4%. Food and services are currently doing the heavy lifting in driving inflation, with the broader economic picture proving uncomfortable for Russian households. The situation highlights the sensitivity of the Russian market to seasonal agricultural and fishing outcomes, with the failed salmon season directly impacting retail costs for consumers in late 2026.