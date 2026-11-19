Ross Stores reported strong Q3 results with 8% sales growth but shares fell 8.6% after Q4 EPS guidance missed Wall Street expectations. The off-price retailer raised full-year forecasts while citing tariff refunds.

Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations, yet the retailer's shares plummeted 8.6% in after-hours trading due to conservative forward-looking guidance. The off-price clothing chain delivered an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91, surpassing the analyst consensus of $1.86, while generating $6.26 billion in revenue. Despite these solid short-term financial metrics, the market reaction was driven by a disconnect between past performance and future projections, particularly the fourth-quarter outlook.

Core Third-Quarter Financial Details

Ross Stores achieved a comparable store sales increase of 8%, a figure primarily driven by higher customer traffic rather than increased spending per shopper. This performance significantly outpaced the 12% revenue growth year-over-year, as the previous year's third quarter recorded $5.6 billion in sales against the current $6.26 billion. The company's operating margin expanded to 12.3%, representing a 70 basis point improvement from the prior year and exceeding the company's internal guidance range of 11.7% to 12.0%. These metrics indicate that the off-price retail model continues to attract shoppers looking for value amid uncertain economic conditions.

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The revenue figure of $6.26 billion slightly beat the $6.23 billion consensus estimate, demonstrating a consistent ability to outperform analyst expectations in the current quarter. CEO Jim Conroy attributed this success to targeted marketing initiatives that successfully drew more shoppers into stores. He highlighted a compelling mix of branded merchandise offered at exceptional values as a key driver of the increased foot traffic. The improved in-store experience also played a role in converting browsers into buyers during the three-month period ending in September.

Stakeholder Reactions and Competitive Positioning

While Ross Stores delivered a strong operational beat, the primary source of market dissatisfaction was the fourth-quarter earnings guidance. The company projected fourth-quarter EPS between $2.16 and $2.25, with a midpoint of $2.21. This guidance fell short of the $2.26 consensus estimate widely held by Wall Street analysts. The gap between the highest end of the guidance range ($2.25) and the consensus ($2.26) was sufficient to trigger a significant sell-off, reflecting investor anxiety about the sustainability of the recent growth trajectory.

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Jim Conroy, the Chief Executive Officer of Ross Stores, defended the current strategy by emphasizing the company's long-term expansion plans. Ross Stores opened 51 new locations during the third quarter and remains on track to open 115 new stores in 2026. This aggressive expansion is part of a broader capital allocation strategy that includes a commitment to $1.275 billion in buybacks for the full fiscal year 2026. The company repurchased 1.4 million shares for $319 million during the quarter alone, signaling confidence in its underlying cash flow generation despite the short-term stock pressure.

Impact of Tariff Refunds on Full-Year Outlook

A critical factor in understanding the company's full-year guidance is the inclusion of one-time income from international trade policies. Ross Stores raised its full-year fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to a range of $8.75 to $8.84. However, this revised range includes approximately $0.60 per share from a refund related to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This refund was recognized in the second quarter and represents duties the company previously paid on imported goods. Investors are advised to separate this non-recurring benefit from the company's recurring operating performance when evaluating future profitability.

Stripping away the $0.60 tariff refund, the underlying earnings guidance appears more modest than the headline number suggests. This adjustment is crucial for analysts assessing the true sustainability of Ross Stores' margins in a volatile trade environment. The reliance on such one-time gains to boost full-year projections may have contributed to the conservative nature of the fourth-quarter outlook. Management appears cautious about maintaining the high growth rates seen in the third quarter, acknowledging that the holiday season will present different challenges compared to the back-to-school and early fall periods.

Future Sales Growth and Consumer Behavior

The fourth-quarter comparable store sales growth guidance was maintained at 4% to 5%, which represents a notable deceleration from the 8% growth achieved in the third quarter. This lower projection faces a difficult year-over-year comparison against a 9% increase in the prior-year period. The slowdown implies that the initial surge in customer traffic may normalize as the holiday season progresses. Management's caution reflects a broader trend in the US consumer market, where shoppers remain sensitive to price but are showing signs of fatigue after months of heavy promotional activity.

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The company's ability to grow traffic rather than just basket size suggests that its value proposition is resonating with consumers who are trading down from full-price department stores. However, the significant margin expansion observed in the third quarter may be harder to replicate in the fourth quarter. Increased promotional activity during the holiday season or rising input costs could compress margins further. Ross Stores must balance the need for competitive pricing to maintain traffic with the imperative to protect operating profitability in the final quarter of the fiscal year.