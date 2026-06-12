Rosie Pino wins Republican primary in New Jersey’s 9th District to challenge Rep. Nellie Pou

Clifton City, New Jersey, councilwoman Rosie Pino has won the Republican primary in the state’s 9th District to take on Democratic congresswoman Nellie Pou.

FILE - The rotunda at New Jersey's statehouse, March 22, 2023,, in Trenton, N.J. – Rosie Pino , a Clifton City, New Jersey, councilwoman, has won the Republican primary in the state’s 9th Congressional District to take on Democratic Rep.

Nellie Pou. Pino defeated attorney Tiffany Burress in the northern New Jersey district, where Pou is seeking a second term. The Associated Press called the race for Pino on Friday.was closer than expected and Donald Trump won in places where his party hadn’t been victorious for decades. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

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Rosie Pino wins Republican primary in New Jersey’s 9th District to challenge Rep. Nellie PouClifton City, New Jersey, councilwoman Rosie Pino has won the Republican primary in the state’s 9th District to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Nellie Pou.

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Rosie Pino wins Republican primary in New Jersey’s 9th District to challenge Rep. Nellie PouClifton City, New Jersey, councilwoman Rosie Pino has won the Republican primary in the state’s 9th District to take on Democratic congresswoman Nellie Pou.

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