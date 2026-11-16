Rosie O'Donnell Showcases Custom Anthony Figurine Amid Family Focus

Rosie O'Donnell shares a custom figurine of her grandson Anthony O'Donnell. Fans react to the image while she celebrates family milestones and her daughter Chelsea.

Rosie O'Donnell shared a controversial custom figurine of her grandson Anthony O'Donnell, prompting mixed reactions from her social media followers. The former talk show host, who is 64 years old, posted the image on Sunday, November 15, asking her audience for their thoughts on the small plastic creation.

The Creepy Figurine Details

O'Donnell captioned the photo by stating that she had commissioned the figure online using a photograph of herself. She noted that her son, Blake O'Donnell, finds the item creepy, but she wanted to see what her fans thought of the miniature representation of her grandson.

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The figurine, which was photographed resting on a carpeted floor, depicted Rosie wearing a black T-shirt and pants while holding the baby across her chest. While the image showed Rosie smiling, it portrayed Anthony with an intense stare, locking eyes directly with the camera lens.

Fans React to the Creation

Former talk show host fans offered varying opinions on the custom item. Some described the figurine as cute and awesome, appreciating the unique keepsake. Others found the staring expression unsettling, with one commenter comparing it to an Elf on the Shelf and another calling it creepy.

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Additional social media users joked that the item resembled a candle that could be melted down. Some suggested it could serve as annual Halloween decor if Rosie decided she did not like the final result.

Celebrating Family Milestones

Amid the figurine discussion, O'Donnell focused on celebrating her daughter Chelsea O'Donnell's achievements. On Tuesday, May 13, Rosie, who is 63 years old, posted an Instagram photo of Chelsea, 27, standing proudly at a podium.

The caption read, Another great day in sobriety !!!! #chelsea. The image showed Chelsea smiling as she spoke, highlighting the support Rosie offers her daughter during her ongoing sobriety journey.

Meeting Grandson Anthony

O'Donnell has expressed deep adoration for Anthony, who is her fifth grandchild. She first met him in April, captioning a post as Best day ever. She described the newborn as truly beautiful and expressed pride in his parents, Teresa and Blake.

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She later shared images of her children, Vivienne and Clay, cuddling with the newborn baby. O'Donnell shares Parker, 31, Chelsea, 29, Blake, and Vivienne, 23, with her ex-wife.