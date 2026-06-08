Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. Visits Contradict Her Previous Vows

Despite claiming she would never return to the U.S. due to President Donald Trump, left-wing comedienne Rosie O'Donnell has made multiple visits, including a summer stay in New York. Her therapist has warned about her unhealthy obsession with Trump.

Left-wing comedienne Rosie O'Donnell, who previously vowed to never return to the U.S. due to President Donald Trump 's reelection in 2024, has once again traveled from her new home in Ireland.

O'Donnell, who had long expressed her disdain for the U.S., claiming it was no longer her 'left-wing, socialist utopia,' finally moved to Europe in early 2025. However, she has since made several visits to the country she once criticized. This week, O'Donnell announced on TikTok that she is currently in New York and plans to stay for the summer.

She will be performing a show at the end of July in the city, a decision she made while attending the Tony Awards. Despite her previous statements about not liking the U.S., it seems that American audiences are still appealing to O'Donnell. In January and April of this year, she secretly visited the U.S. to 'see if it was safe' for her, despite her therapist's advice that her extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome was unhealthy.

O'Donnell admitted that she couldn't go more than two hours without reacting to Trump-related news





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Rosie O'donnell U.S. Visits Donald Trump Left-Wing Comedienne Trump Derangement Syndrome

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