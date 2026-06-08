Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Facelift After Weight Loss: 'Authenticity Is the Goal'

Rosie O'Donnell reveals she underwent a facelift after losing over 50 pounds on Mounjaro, addressing concerns about aging and excess skin, and emphasizing her commitment to honesty about the procedure.

Rosie O'Donnell recently shared details about her decision to undergo a facelift, a choice she made after losing a significant amount of weight. The comedian and former talk show host, who has been open about her health journey, revealed that she lost over 50 pounds while taking the diabetes medication Mounjaro over the past three years.

This weight loss, while beneficial for her health, left her with excess skin on her face, which she felt gave her a perpetually sad expression. O'Donnell explained that people in Ireland would often ask if she was upset because of two lines on her face, prompting her to consider surgery despite her previous opposition to cosmetic procedures. She decided to be transparent about her experience, stating that authenticity is crucial in an era where misinformation is rampant.

O'Donnell underwent a lower deep plane facelift, a procedure that she says left her looking like a more rested and emotionally stable version of herself. She emphasized that she did not want to hide her choice or let tabloids catch her off guard. The comedian wrote about her experience in a Substack post, describing how the weight loss from Mounjaro changed her appearance.

She initially tried to accept the changes as natural, but eventually felt that acceptance was bordering on dishonesty. O'Donnell consulted with a doctor who had worked with friends of hers and was pleased with the results. She noted that the surgery was expensive, more than any car she had ever bought, but considered it a worthwhile investment in her self-image. O'Donnell's openness about her facelift adds to a growing trend among celebrities who share their cosmetic surgery journeys.

Others like Denise Richards, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Heidi Montag have also been candid about their procedures. Montag, who had some enhancements reversed in 2013, previously told Us Weekly that she struggled with her decisions, feeling that surgery could be a betrayal of feminist principles.

However, O'Donnell sees her honesty as a way to counter the lies told to the American public. She admitted to having complicated feelings about the surgery but ultimately decided that truth and love are what matter. Her story highlights the complex relationship between aging, self-acceptance, and societal pressures. By sharing her experience, O'Donnell hopes to normalize conversations about cosmetic procedures and encourage others to be truthful about their choices.

She concluded that the facelift helped her stop arguing with her reflection, finding peace in a slightly altered version of herself. This narrative not only sheds light on O'Donnell's personal journey but also touches on broader themes of authenticity and the challenges of navigating public perception in the age of social media and celebrity culture





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Rosie O'donnell Facelift Weight Loss Mounjaro Authenticity

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