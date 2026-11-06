Rosie O'Donnell may return to US following Democratic midterm victory

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell is considering moving back to the U.S after the Democrats won the majority in both the House and the Senate.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Rosie O'Donnell performs onstage during FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, at The Fonda Theatre on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

is considering moving back to the U.S after the Democrats won the majority in both the House and the Senate. On Thursday, she reportedly told the Washington Post during a Zoom call that she was interested in potentially returning home. She said she would likely move back to New York. She has been living in Dublin, Ireland and moved there last year after President Donald Trump won his second election..

Also read Rosie O’Donnell was ‘judgy’ about Ricki Lake’s facelift: ‘Why do you need it?’

“I miss my grandson that was born six months ago. And I feel like I’ve missed half his life already and don’t want to miss any more. ” O’Donnell confirmed last year that she was moving to Ireland after Trump’s victory. She said she would only return to the U.S. when all U.S. citizens have “equal rights.

”"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are," she said. O’Donnell has had a history with Trump. The two of them have a history of insulting each other.

Advertisement

Trump has called her “fat” and a “slob.

” The feud actually goes all the way back to 2014,Layton sisters lose father in side-by-side accident after losing their mother in 2019 Two teenage sisters in Layton are grieving the loss of their father, Hans Anderson, who died after a side-by-side accident in Utah County on the night of Oct. 3BYU-Idaho saw an additional 1,000 students defer their enrollment for the Fall 2026 Semester compared to Fall 2025 to serve as missionaries for The Church of JeAs record rainfall hits Southern Utah, the Washington County Water Conservancy District is planning to add four new reservoirs that will expand its water storagEric and Keriann Solari say they reported an alleged assault to authorities in Baker County, Oregon involving their 6-year-old daughter in 2024, months before aA quick ride near home turned into a fight for an Orem teenager’s life.

More than three weeks after 14-year-old Kaezden Davis was hit by a van while riding his e