Rosie O'Donnell Eyes Return to New York After Democratic Midterm Victory

Comedienne Rosie O'Donnell plans to move back to the United States from Ireland following the midterm elections. She cites family ties and political climate as key reasons for the relocation.

Comedienne and television personality Rosie O'Donnell is seriously considering relocating back to the United States from Ireland. This potential move follows the recent midterm elections, where the Democratic Party secured significant victories. The political shift has prompted O'Donnell to rethink her current residence in Dublin. She now plans to return to New York to be closer to her family.

Midterm Results Trigger Emotional Reaction

O'Donnell shared these plans during a Zoom interview conducted the day after the elections concluded. She described falling asleep in Dublin before the results were officially called on Tuesday night. Her sleep was interrupted around 3 a.m. by notifications on her phone. Upon reviewing the election outcomes, she began to cry. The Democratic Party won majorities in both houses of Congress. This victory marked a decisive moment in the current political landscape.

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Family Ties and Grandson Influence Decision

The primary motivation for this potential move is O'Donnell's desire to reconnect with her relatives. She acknowledged that Dublin is a beautiful city and that she enjoys living there. However, the absence of her family remains a significant source of sadness. She specifically expressed a deep longing for her adult children. She also misses her grandson, who was born six months ago. O'Donnell feels she has already missed half of his early life. She stated she does not want to miss any more moments of his childhood.

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Political Discontent and Safety Concerns

O'Donnell also highlighted the intense political anxiety affecting her household. She referenced a 2025 appearance on a show with Jim Acosta regarding her daughter's frustrations. Her daughter expressed anger toward President Donald Trump and the political environment. She claimed that the former president's influence forced them to move for their safety. Her daughter believes that current policies are destroying the country. O'Donnell noted that her daughter hears her perspectives during interviews.

Career Reflections and Protective Stance

The comedian reflected on her long career and current priorities. She noted that she has spent twenty-two years in the public eye. She indicated that she does not need to continue working in the same capacity. Her main concern is protecting her children from political turmoil. Her daughter has autism, which makes O'Donnell particularly cautious. She does not want her family to be negatively affected by public discourse. She prefers to step back rather than stand in defiance of political figures.