Rosie O'Donnell Plans Return to US From Dublin After Dem Midterm Victory Celebrates Trump Regime Over

Rosie O'Donnell celebrated Democratic midterm victories from Dublin and said she may move back to New York to be closer to her children and grandson. The White House responded sharply to her criticism of President Trump.

Rosie O'Donnell has announced she is seriously considering returning to New York from Dublin after the Democratic wave swept the United States in the recent midterm elections. The former talk show host stated she missed her grown children and her newborn grandson, who was born six months ago. She expressed deep concern about missing out on his early life and wanting to be present for him moving forward.

The actor celebrated the political shift that brought Democrats control of the House and the Senate majority. She described the morning after the election as a beautiful morning in the world and declared that the Trump regime was over. O'Donnell said she knew the result in her heart and thanked the American people for showing up and making their voices heard.

Also read New York's New AI Law Prohibits Bots From Dangerous Behaviors With Minors

She emphasized that the voters gave a loud message to the administration and its allies about the cruelty they witnessed. O'Donnell noted that the campaign had been intense and that many felt exhausted by the political climate. She believed that the people had enough of the current leadership and its associates in power.

On election night, O'Donnell admitted she was too anxious to stay up and went to bed early while in Dublin. She woke up at three o'clock in the morning to a flurry of texts from friends and family celebrating the results. She recalled crying from being overwhelmed with emotion and putting on a blue jumper to celebrate the victory the next day.

O'Donnell reflected on the administration and its actions, calling them unconstitutional and un-American. She felt proud of the country but worried about the direction it had taken under the current leadership. Her comments highlighted the deep divisions in the country and the intense reactions to the political changes.

The White House responded sharply to her comments in a statement released to Fox News Digital. The statement described O'Donnell as a nasty woman and a total slob. It claimed her brain was completely destroyed by Trump Derangement Syndrome. This came after she credited the President with making her re-famous on a podcast.

During her time guest-hosting on Jimmy Kimmel, O'Donnell thanked viewers for watching the week. She called the occupant of the White House a hungry hypocrite in her closing monologue. She praised Jimmy Kimmel for inviting her and for reminding people about the right to free speech.

She also mentioned whether the president liked free speech or not, referencing a nickname used by critics. The feud between O'Donnell and the President dates back to 2006. It started when she criticized his handling of a Miss USA winner on The View.

The conflict has persisted for decades with both sides trading jabs and criticisms. O'Donnell has been a vocal critic of the President for many years. Her return to the US would mark a significant change in her public presence.

She has lived abroad for some time, focusing on her family and personal projects. The midterm results have sparked conversations about her future plans. Many fans are wondering if she will indeed make the move back to America.

Advertisement

The political climate continues to evolve as the new Congress prepares to take office. O'Donnell's comments reflect the emotions felt by many who supported the Democratic candidates. Her potential return adds another layer to the ongoing political narrative.

Her family remains a central part of her life and decisions. She has four children from her marriage to Kelli Carpenter and one from her relationship with Michelle Rounds. Being close to them has always been a priority for her.

The White House statement serves as a stark reminder of the tensions. It targets O'Donnell directly and dismisses her opinions entirely. The reaction highlights the intense nature of the political debates.

O'Donnell has been open about her feelings regarding the current administration. She has spoken out against policies she disagrees with. Her actions and words continue to draw attention from both supporters and detractors.

The upcoming months will be crucial for determining the direction of the country. O'Donnell's potential return could influence public discourse. It remains to be seen how she will navigate the political landscape upon her arrival.

Her career has seen various ups and downs over the years. She remains a recognizable figure in entertainment and public life. Her opinions on political matters often generate significant discussion.

The midterm elections have reshaped the political map in Washington. Democrats now hold key positions that will shape the next phase of governance. O'Donnell's reaction to these changes is part of the broader national conversation.

Her time in Dublin provided a different perspective on the events in the US. She has observed the political developments from afar. Returning home would allow her to engage with the changes directly.

The family aspect of her decision cannot be overstated. Her grandson represents the future she wants to be part of. Missing his early years was something she could not bear.

The White House's response underscores the hostility between the two. It serves as a warning to other critics who might speak out. The political divide remains deep and often personal.

O'Donnell's career in television and film has spanned several decades. She has worked in various capacities within the industry. Her current activities have focused on family and personal expression.

The political environment in the US remains volatile. O'Donnell's potential return adds a new dynamic to the ongoing story. Her voice has been a part of the cultural conversation for a long time.

Her grandson is a new addition to her family circle. He brings joy and responsibility to her life. Being there for him is a motivating factor for her.

The midterm results have been interpreted in various ways by different groups. O'Donnell sees them as a vindication of her beliefs. Others may view them differently based on their own perspectives.

Advertisement

Her relationship with the President has been contentious for a long time. The insults exchanged have become a familiar part of the news. This latest interaction continues that pattern.

The impact of the new Congress on policy is yet to be fully realized. O'Donnell's opinions may shift as things develop. Her return would place her in the center of the action.

Her family supports her in her decisions, regardless of where she lives. The bond with her children and grandchildren is strong. This support system is crucial for her well-being.

The political discourse in the US is heated and often divided. O'Donnell's comments reflect the passion of many voters. Her situation highlights the personal costs of political engagement.

Her time in Ireland offered a break from the US political scene. She enjoyed the peace and quiet of the country. However, the pull of family and home is strong.

The White House statement was a direct rebuttal to her claims. It dismissed her credibility and attacked her character. This is a common tactic in political disputes.

O'Donnell's podcast appearances have given her a platform to share her views. She uses these opportunities to engage with her audience. Her opinions are shaped by her experiences and values.

The midterm elections were a significant event in the political calendar. They determined the balance of power in Congress. O'Donnell's reaction was part of the immediate response.

Her potential return to New York would be a major event. Fans and critics alike would be watching closely. It would signal a new chapter in her life.

The political landscape continues to change rapidly. O'Donnell must navigate these changes carefully. Her family remains her anchor during this time.

Her grandson is a symbol of hope and continuity. He represents the next generation. O'Donnell wants to be part of his future.

The White House's stance is firm and unyielding. It will not back down from its criticism. The political battle lines are clearly drawn.

O'Donnell's career has been marked by resilience. She has overcome many challenges and controversies. Her current situation is just another chapter in her story.

The midterm results have provided a sense of closure for some. Others feel that the work is not yet done. O'Donnell's comments reflect this mix of relief and determination.

Her return would bring her back to the center of American culture. It would place her in a different environment. She must decide if she is ready for that.