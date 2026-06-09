Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Summer Holiday Snaps from Mallorca

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares glamorous holiday photos on Instagram, showcasing her toned figure in white outfits, and discusses her family's move to a countryside forever home with a yoga retreat.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently shared a collection of glamorous photographs on her Instagram account after enjoying a trip to Mallorca . The 39-year-old model looked stunning in a floaty white summer dress as she pouted in a mirror selfie.

She later showcased her incredible physique in a white bikini, flaunting her toned abs. In another snapshot, she slipped into a white satin long dress, and also relaxed by reading a book. She captioned the post: Summer sun. This comes after Rosie showed off her abs while wearing a pink sports bra and tiny shorts from gymwear brand Alo.

Rosie, who is a proud mother to son Jack, nine, and daughter Isabella, four, previously gave insight into her exercise regime. She typically trains three times a week and mixes Pilates with high-energy dance classes and resistance training. Rosie and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, recently purchased a 20-acre plot for their forever home on the South Coast and have also built a forest yoga retreat on the site.

The new yoga studio, which sits on the edge of a wild swimming lake they also had installed, has been designed in cedar wood with gabion rock walls, in keeping with the brutalist architecture style of the £25 million property. To ensure the local bat population is unaffected by the couple's presence, the yoga studio also houses a very large bat box. The retreat was designed by the actor's architect Ben Pentreath, a favorite of the Royal family.

He previously helped King Charles design the experimental village of Poundbury in Dorset and also redesigned the Middleton family's Chelsea flat. In addition to the yoga studio, the architect designed a lap pool just for swimming lengths for the actor and Rosie on the plot, along with a gym and riding stables. Rosie, who has famously modeled for Burberry, Victoria's Secret, and Marks & Spencer, and is herself worth £30 million, spoke recently of moving to a more rural life.

She told Australian Vogue she was preparing for a major shift: a move to the English countryside near the New Forest, where horses are re-entering the frame. She said: Theres an incredible dressage school around the corner. Ive been dreaming of this since I left home. It will be mud and kids climbing trees.

London at the weekends can feel very destination-driven. I want peace. The pull of the countryside is natural for Rosie. She grew up in rural Devon, a life which she described in Vogue as rustic, outdoorsy, wild, simple, adding: Home was a cottage on a couple of hectares with animals everywhere.

She said: There was tack being cleaned in the back kitchen, usually some animals - a bird Mum was trying to bring back to life. Mum has dogs everywhere and muddy boots, and its perfect for them. The house is completely untidy. They live a bucolic life - very bohemian.

We lived within our means; we had enough, she added. Mucking out the horse every day, school uniforms ironed by me. It instilled self-sufficiency. She said she tries to instill a similar sense of gratitude in her own children today.

It is a fine balance; theyre still little, she said, adding that her mother used to tell her: Lifes not going to hand you things on a silver platter





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