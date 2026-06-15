Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Bold Bikinis and Swimwear for ViX Paula Hermanny

The model, 39, showcased her incredible abs as she wowed in a tiny green bikini top in sizzling snaps. She also wowed in a bright yellow skimpy two-piece which she paired with a sheer yellow layered beach skirt. The new collection is described as being 'born from a vision of beauty rooted in wellness and wellbeing. An invitation to feel the body in harmony with the world around it. 'Bathed in sunlight, vibrant, and rich in color, this collaboration reflects the optimism of women who find in nature their greatest source of inspiration. A celebration of vitality, freedom, and the beauty of living with presence.'

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked sensational as she slipped into an array of bold bikinis and swimsuits as part of her new collection for ViX Paula Hermanny.

The model, 39, showcased her incredible abs as she wowed in a tiny green bikini top in sizzling snaps. Posing alongside a stunning sea background, the star also wowed in a bright yellow skimpy two-piece which she paired with a sheer yellow layered beach skirt. Also modelling an array of swimsuits, she wowed in a high-legged green one piece as well as a bright red swimsuit which featured large side cut outs.

The new collection is described as being 'born from a vision of beauty rooted in wellness and wellbeing. An invitation to feel the body in harmony with the world around it.

'Bathed in sunlight, vibrant, and rich in color, this collaboration reflects the optimism of women who find in nature their greatest source of inspiration. A celebration of vitality, freedom, and the beauty of living with presence.





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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Vix Paula Hermanny Bold Bikinis Swimwear Wellness And Wellbeing Optimism Nature Celebration Of Vitality Freedom Beauty Of Living With Presence

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches New Swimwear Collection with ViX Paula HermannyRosie Huntington-Whiteley has launched her new swimwear collection with ViX Paula Hermanny, a leading Brazilian luxury swim and resort wear company. The collection is described as being 'born from a vision of beauty rooted in wellness and wellbeing' and features bold bikinis and striking swimwear. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been a fan of the brand for years and wanted to design a collection that reflects how women really live and travel.

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