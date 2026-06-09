Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Glamorous Holiday Snaps and Opens Up About Countryside Dream

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley delighted fans with a series of stunning summer photos from Mallorca, showcasing a white dress and bikini, while also discussing her family's move to a countryside forever home with unique amenities.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley treated her Instagram followers to a collection of glamorous summer snaps after enjoying a relaxing trip to Mallorca . The 39-year-old model looked absolutely stunning in a floaty white summer dress as she pouted for a mirror selfie, capturing the essence of effortless chic.

In another photo, she flaunted her incredible physique in a white bikini, highlighting her toned abs and sun-kissed glow. The post also featured a picture of her slipping into a white satin long dress, her blonde locks falling in natural waves, and a shot of her relaxing with a book, all set against the backdrop of a serene Mediterranean holiday. She captioned the post simply with Summer sun, letting the images speak for themselves.

Beyond her vacation wardrobe, Rosie gave fans a glimpse into her fitness and lifestyle routines. The proud mother of son Jack, nine, and daughter Isabella, four, typically trains three times a week, mixing Pilates with high-energy dance classes and resistance training. Her commitment to health extends to her family's new property, a 20-acre plot on the South Coast that she and fiancé Jason Statham are transforming into their forever home.

The estate features a forest yoga retreat designed by architect Ben Pentreath, a favorite of the Royal family who previously worked with King Charles on the experimental village of Poundbury. The yoga studio, crafted from cedar wood with gabion rock walls, sits on the edge of a wild swimming lake and includes a large bat box to protect the local bat population.

The property also boasts a lap pool for swimming lengths, a gym, and riding stables, creating a complete wellness haven. Rosie, who has a net worth of £30 million from her work with brands like Burberry, Victoria's Secret, and Marks & Spencer, recently spoke about her longing for a rural life. In an interview with Australian Vogue, she shared her excitement about moving to the English countryside near the New Forest, where horses are re-entering the picture.

There is an incredible dressage school around the corner, she noted. I have been dreaming of this since I left home. It will be mud and kids climbing trees. London at the weekends can feel very destination-driven.

I want peace. Growing up in rural Devon, Rosie described her childhood as rustic, outdoorsy, wild, and simple. She recalled her mother always having animals around and the house being untidy and bohemian. That upbringing instilled self-sufficiency in her, a value she now tries to pass on to her own children.

Its a fine balance; they are still little, she said, adding that her mother often reminded her that life would not hand her things on a silver platter. Rosie's journey from Devon to global fame has come full circle as she embraces a simpler, more grounded life with her family





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