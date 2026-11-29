Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals family moments on Instagram after her major Victoria's Secret runway comeback alongside fiancé Jason Statham and children.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has shared a fresh look at her life in the autumn, blending personal family moments with the announcement of her major career comeback. The British model and mother, aged 39, recently posted a series of images on Instagram that capture the essence of her season with fiancé Jason Statham and their children.

The digital update features a mix of intimate family snapshots and details regarding her high-profile return to the Victoria's Secret fashion show. This event marks a significant professional milestone for the veteran supermodel, who is making waves after a long absence from the runway.

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The Instagram post opened with a mirror selfie of Huntington-Whiteley displaying her toned physique in a burgundy sports bra and matching leggings at a fitness facility. The photo dump continued with a candid selfie taken inside a car alongside her partner, Jason Statham, showcasing their close bond during their downtime.

Additional images captured the couple relaxing at a country pub and sweet moments featuring their two children enjoying time at the beach. The collection concluded with a festive touch, featuring two pumpkins with the names of her kids, Jack and Isabella, carved into them, highlighting her role as a dedicated mother.

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Huntington-Whiteley recently made a grand return to the annual Victoria's Secret show after walking in the event every year from 2006 to 2010. During her time as one of the brand's best-known Angels, she became a familiar face in the iconic fashion spectacle, cementing her status in the industry.

Her comeback took place in Los Angeles, where she wore an icy-blue lingerie set adorned with crystal body chains and white feathered wings. She joined other supermodels in several white lingerie looks, including one paired with a vast fur coat and another featuring her trademark angel wings, drawing significant attention from fans and critics alike.

The Plymouth-born star described her return as a full-circle moment, noting the unique experience of her children waking up on Monday morning to watch the show over breakfast with their dad. Speaking to Vogue, she emphasized the importance of consistency in her fitness routine, identifying herself as a gym girl who is always training.

With her 40th birthday approaching next year, she expressed deep appreciation for her body after having two children, prioritizing strength and fitness over measurements on a scale or tape. She stated that competence builds confidence and that she feels strong and fit rather than focused on numbers.

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The event also featured historic moments, including Kylie Jenner, aged 29, making her runway debut in the iconic diamond-encrusted 50 million dollar fantasy bra. Jenner became the first non-Victoria's Secret Angel to model the statement piece, closing the show in a role previously reserved for brand ambassadors.

The tradition of the Fantasy Bra began in 1996 with Claudia Schiffer debuting the first-ever version valued at 1 million dollars. Over the decades, past models such as Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel have worn the highly anticipated garment, making Jenner's appearance a notable shift in brand strategy.

Huntington-Whiteley previously told GQ that working for Victoria's Secret requires knowing how to use one's body, stating she never felt uncomfortable with the requirements. She noted the cultural significance of the brand, acknowledging that the catalogs played a major role in shaping awareness for many viewers, describing the opportunity to be part of that legacy as a huge honor.

Rosie and Jason share two children, Jack, aged nine, and Isabella, aged four. The couple has previously disclosed that marriage is not a major priority, hence their long engagement, but they remain a prominent fixture in celebrity culture and family lifestyle media.