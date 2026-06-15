Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches Vibrant Swimwear Collection with ViX Paula Hermanny

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils her new collaboration with Brazilian luxury swimwear brand ViX Paula Hermanny, featuring bold bikinis and one-pieces inspired by wellness and nature.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has launched a new swimwear collection in collaboration with the Brazilian luxury brand ViX Paula Hermanny. The 39-year-old model showcases the vibrant designs, described as a celebration of vitality and freedom, inspired by nature and wellness.

The collection features bold colors, clean lines, and sensuous cuts, including bikinis, one-pieces, and resort wear. Rosie emphasized the personal nature of the partnership, stating she has worn ViX for years and shares with founder Paula Hermanny a love for beautiful fabrics and effortless, considered pieces. Paula Hermanny noted Rosie embodies the ViX spirit with her lifestyle, femininity, and appreciation for thoughtful design.

The collection reflects how women live and travel, aiming to make them feel confident, sophisticated, and completely themselves. ViX, founded in the early 2000s, was among the first to bring high-end swimwear to the U.S. market and now has boutiques in Florida with more openings planned. The launch coincides with Rosie's recent glamorous trip to Mallorca, documented on Instagram, where she wore various summer dresses and swimwear.

Separately, Rosie and her fiancé Jason Statham are building a 'forever home' on the South Coast, which includes a forest yoga retreat designed by architect Ben Pentreath. The cedar wood studio features gabion rock walls and a large bat box to protect local wildlife, aligning with the property's £25 million brutalist design. The retreat sits by a wild swimming lake, emphasizing harmony with nature-a theme echoed in her swimwear collection's philosophy





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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Vix Paula Hermanny Swimwear Collection Collaboration Brazilian Luxury Brand Bikini One-Piece Resort Wear Wellness Nature-Inspired Jason Statham Yoga Retreat Architecture

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