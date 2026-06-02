Rosemary Biopic in the Works, Portraying JFK's Lobotomized Sister

The upcoming biopic Rosemary is set to explore the life of JFK's sister, Rosemary Kennedy, who was lobotomized and locked away at a young age. The film will be based on the article 'Rosemary Kennedy, JFK's Sister Who Was Lobotomized And Locked Away' and will revolve around her life.

The upcoming biopic Rosemary is set to portray the life of JFK 's sister, Rosemary Kennedy , who was lobotomized and locked away at a young age.

The film will be based on the article 'Rosemary Kennedy, JFK's Sister Who Was Lobotomized And Locked Away' and will revolve around her life. The biopic is being described as a psychological thriller, and actress Sasha Pieterse is set to appear in the lead role. Mike Medavoy, known for films like Shutter Island and Black Swan, will help develop the biopic. The movie will explore Rosemary's life, including her behavioral issues and her father's decision to have her lobotomized.

Rosemary was transferred to St. Coletta's School for Exceptional Children, where she lived until her death in January 2005. Speaking of the movie, Medavoy stated, 'This film takes a story that has long lived in the shadows of history and places Rosemary at the center, not as a footnote in a political dynasty, but as a young woman with hopes, fears, and a voice that was never truly heard.

' Pieterse also shared her take on the role, saying that she was drawn to the project because it displays Rosemary as a 'person, not a symbol, but a fully realized human being with dreams and vulnerabilities. ' The biopic is currently in development, with Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert set to write and direct. The movie is expected to shed light on a lesser-known chapter in American history and provide a unique perspective on the Kennedy family





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Rosemary Kennedy JFK Biopic Psychological Thriller Sasha Pieterse

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