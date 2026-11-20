Comedian Roseanne Barr opens up about ending a 14-year period of celibacy, attributing her loss of sex drive to past personal struggles and describing sobriety as liberating. The article also mentions Arnold Schwarzenegger's comments on his own lack of recent dating activity.

Roseanne Barr shared she has been celibate for 14 years and no longer has a sex drive at 74 Roseanne Barr In response to Pazsitzky asking, “Are you single now?

” Barr smiled before sharing, “I guess. ” “I have no sexual interest or desire,” Barr admitted, as Pazsitsky asked, “You don’t want to f--- anymore? ” “Every so often, a fleeting thought will enter, and then run as fast as it f---ing can from my mind. But no, I don’t have the sex drive now that I’m ,” the TV star shared.

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“All my friends are like, ‘You’ve got to get on the hormones and get your sex drive back. ’ Why? My sex drive cost me everything. And it was a f--- devil.

”The comedian said that her sex life has dramatically changed from when she was younger, joking that she had to “join the 12-step program of giving up my addiction to d---. ” “It’s been the best thing,” Barr continued.

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“I’ve been sober now from d--- for, let’s see, what is it… I was with somebody, but we never f---ed for seven years. So 14 years I have been... what do they call that? Where they deprogram you from being d---matized? ” “...

Now that I’ve got my clarity back and my clitoris is freed from its burdens, I have time to actually ponder the world and how I can fix it,” she added.

“And being a Jewish grandmother, that is of course, paramount in my mind. ”to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.from 1990 to 1994, as well as actor Bill Pentland from 1974 to 1990 and her former bodyguard Ben Thomas from 1995 to 2002.

Just last week, Arnold, 67, opened up about his own dating life — and shared that he hadn’t gone on a date for nearly a decade.

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“I used to say, people are like, because I haven’t had a date for nine and a half years, ‘You should date someone your own age,’ ” he toldin an interview published on Friday, Nov. 13. “And I’m like, ‘Dude, have you seen people my age? We are freaking disgusting,’ “ he joked.

Then, clarifying, he added, “But here’s the thing: I have learned there’s a lot of funny, smart, sexy, 60-something women. ” Elsewhere in her conversation with Pazsitzky, Barr opened up about her split from Arnold, sharing that “fame” was the reason that their marriage “went south. ” “I didn’t feel anybody was on my side,” she said, referring to turmoil in her career and personal life.

“Including my husband who was like, ‘Stop making waves. They gave you a show. ’ ”