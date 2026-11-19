Roseanne Barr publicly supports ex-husband Tom Arnold, rejecting Chuck Lorre's memoir allegations. She discusses her personal life and lack of interest in romance.

Actor and comedian Roseanne Barr, aged seventy-four, made a public statement on Wednesday, November 18, clarifying her current relationship status and sexual interests. She stated clearly that she has no sexual interest or desire, countering recent rumors and comments about her personal life. The comments came during her appearance on a program where she addressed her single status with humor and directness.

Rejecting Lorre Claims in Favor of Arnold

Barbara Ann Mack, known professionally as Roseanne Barr, broke her silence regarding allegations made by television writer Chuck Lorre in his new memoir, Sitcom. Lorre, the creator of The Big Bang Theory, had accused Tom Arnold of miscredited script writing during their time working together on the sitcom Roseanne. Barr told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, October 15 that she believes Arnold is telling the truth for once. She explicitly stated, Unbelievably, I don't think you'll hear me say this often, but Tom Arnold is telling the truth for once. This declaration directly contradicts the narrative presented by Lorre, who suggested Arnold had an addiction that affected their professional collaboration.

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Lorre Memoir Details Sexual Struggles

Chuck Lorre, in his recently published memoir Sitcom, described his own personal battles with sexual addiction while working on the hit sitcom. He mentioned that he had to join a twelve-step program to give up his addiction. Lorre stated that he has been sober from his sexual impulses for approximately fourteen years. He described this period as a time where he was with someone but never engaged in sexual activity for seven years. The author framed this sobriety as a source of clarity, allowing him to focus on broader world issues rather than personal desires. This account serves as the primary point of contention with Barr and Arnold, who have dismissed the memoir's characterizations.

Arnold Discusses Dating and Past Marriages

Tom Arnold, aged sixty-seven, reacted to Barr's support by highlighting the difficulties he faces in the modern dating scene. In an interview published on November 13, Arnold noted that he has not had a date for nine and a half years. He criticized the dating pool for his age group, stating that people his age are freaking disgusting. However, he acknowledged that there are funny, smart, and sexy women in their sixties who are interested in him. He clarified that these women are not looking for a man who used to have significant wealth and now has two small children. Arnold also referenced his previous marriages, including his union with Julie Armstrong from nineteen ninety-five to nineteen ninety-nine. He remarked that his ex-wife is not the craziest person he has known because they did not have children together.

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Public Revelations and Personal Reflections

Barr and Arnold have both been open about past public incidents that defined their relationship. Arnold recalled that the worst thing Barr did was appear on Saturday Night Live and reveal confidential information about his anatomy. He emphasized that such personal details should be taken to the grave. Meanwhile, Barr has shifted her focus to other aspects of her life. She explained that she had to stop her sexual activity after it cost her everything. She referred to her past sex drive as a devil that distracted her from important matters. Now, she claims to have clarity and time to ponder how she can fix the world.

Focus on Grandmother Role and Future

Currently, Barr sees her role as a Jewish grandmother as paramount in her daily life. She stated that her clitoris is freed from its burdens, allowing her to think about global issues. This shift in focus contrasts sharply with the intense media scrutiny surrounding her past marriages and professional disputes. Arnold continues to navigate his personal life, noting that he has been married three other times after his separation from Barr. He cited his marriages to Shelby Ross from two thousand two to two thousand eight, and Ashley Groussman from two thousand nine to twenty twenty. The couple's public statements highlight a continued, albeit distant, engagement with each other's lives as they both move forward independently in their respective careers and personal journeys.