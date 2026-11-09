ROSÉ Rocks LACMA Gala with Powerful Live Performances

BLACKPINK star ROSÉ delivered high-energy performances at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7, raising nearly $7 million for the museum amidst Hollywood star attendance.

BLACKPINK member ROSÉ stepped out of her apartment on Saturday, November 7, to perform at the prestigious 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. The K-pop superstar delivered a dynamic set featuring four songs, captivating the audience with her vocal prowess and stage presence. The event served as a major cultural gathering for the arts community, drawing high-profile guests from the entertainment industry.

ROSÉ Delivers High-Energy Set at LACMA Event

ROSÉ opened her performance with a cover of Brandon Flowers-fronted band's 2006 hit "Read My Mind," showcasing vocals that sounded more powerful than ever. She introduced the track by sharing that it was one of her favorite songs to cover, inviting the crowd to sing along if they knew the lyrics. Her performance allowed the emotion of the lyrics to lead the way, creating an intimate connection with the audience.

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The Los Angeles County Museum of Art also released a video snippet capturing ROSÉ's energetic rendition of "New Trick," her new solo song released in September. The clip showed her jumping up and down and whipping her hair while singing with intense energy. She wore a dainty white dress featuring a pale pink flower decal on the shoulder, adding a touch of elegance to her high-octane stage presence.

Major Fundraising Success for Los Angeles Museum

The gala hosted a high-profile audience consisting of Hollywood elites and cultural figures. Attendees included Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Monica Barbaro, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, and Kylie Jenner. Their presence underscored the significance of the event as a premier social gathering for the arts and entertainment sectors.

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This year, the LACMA Art+Film Gala raised a record-breaking sum of nearly $7 million for the museum's programming. The substantial financial contribution will support various initiatives and operations at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, reinforcing the event's impact beyond mere celebrity spectacle.

Asian Hall of Fame Honors Notable Figures

In addition to the musical performances, the evening recognized notable achievements in the Asian entertainment industry. ROSÉ was named to the Asian Hall of Fame, joining a list of distinguished recipients that includes Jessica Sanchez, the winner of America's Got Talent. This honor highlights her growing influence and contribution to global pop culture.

The inclusion of both ROSÉ and Jessica Sanchez on the list reflects the expanding recognition of Asian artists and performers in mainstream media. The ceremony celebrated their individual milestones and broader contributions to the arts, cementing their status as influential figures in the industry.