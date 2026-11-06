Rose McIver Leads Ghosts Season 6 Spring 2027 Shift and iZombie Legacy

CBS pushes Ghosts Season 6 to Spring 2027. Rose McIver focuses on family after welcoming her second child. Kyle takes on more duties as the series prepares for its return.

CBS has officially announced a scheduling adjustment for the upcoming sixth season of its supernatural comedy series Ghosts. The network will shift the premiere of the new episodes to the spring of 2027. This延期 decision directly impacts the release calendar for fans who have been following the adventures of the Woodstone Manor bed-and-breakfast. The move ensures that the production can accommodate the personal schedule of its lead actress, Rose McIver.

Ghosts Season 6 Spring 2027 Schedule Change

The primary driver for this delay is the recent arrival of Rose McIver's second child. McIver has publicly stated that she will be absent from the start of the season to focus on her newborn family. This hiatus requires a complete rescheduling of the production timeline for the hit CBS sitcom. Viewers will need to wait significantly longer for the next batch of regular episodes than originally anticipated.

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Despite the delay of the main season, the show is not disappearing entirely from television screens. CBS has confirmed that two holiday specials will air on their originally scheduled dates. The first of these events was the Halloween special, which aired on October 29. This episode resolved the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Pete Marino in the previous finale. It provided closure for the character played by Pete Holmes.

The second special event is a two-episode "Ghostmas" celebration set for December 10, 2026. This holiday programming ensures that the series maintains a presence in the fall and winter months. The network likely used this strategy to keep audience engagement high while the main production team adjusts to McIver's absence. These specials allow the rest of the cast to carry the narrative weight during the holidays.

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Ben Feldman Promotes Kyle to Series Regular

With Rose McIver stepping back from her leading role, the show must adjust its core dynamic. Ben Feldman's character, Kyle, has been promoted to a series regular. This promotion elevates his status within the narrative structure of the Woodstone Manor bed-and-breakfast. Kyle becomes the central human anchor for the supernatural events unfolding in the house.

Fans of the series will appreciate that the ghosts still have a consistent human confidant to interact with. The promotion ensures that the comedic balance between the living and the dead remains intact. Kyle's increased involvement allows for deeper exploration of his relationship with Sam Arondekar. It also provides more screen time for Feldman as the production plans for the extended hiatus.

McIver and iZombie Shared Supernatural Themes

McIver brings extensive experience to this role, having previously starred in the CW series iZombie. That show ran for five seasons from 2015 to 2019, totaling 71 episodes. It recently found a new audience on Prime Video, proving the lasting appeal of her work. Both Ghosts and iZombie explore similar themes of reinvention and hidden supernatural abilities.

In iZombie, McIver played Olivia "Liv" Moore, a medical resident who becomes a zombie. She gains the ability to see flashbacks and take on the personalities of the brains she eats. This premise allowed her to solve murders while hiding her condition from the world. The show balanced comedy with procedural elements and horror tropes. It was based on the comic book series created by Mike Allred and Chris Roberson for DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.

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Comedic Approaches to Supernatural Elements

Both series utilize humor to undercut grotesque or frightening concepts. Ghosts uses crude language and casual dialogue to discuss death and the afterlife. Characters like Alberta Haynes and Elias Woodstone are discussed with irreverent casualness. This approach makes the supernatural themes accessible to a broad general audience.

iZombie similarly downplays the horror of being undead. Liv Moore has a jagged haircut and pale complexion rather than traditional zombie aesthetics. The show even incorporates Food Network-style cooking montages as she experiments with her brain diet. This stylistic choice emphasizes the comedy over the horror. It reflects the creative vision of showrunners Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Rob Thomas.

Character Parallels and Future Outlook

The characters played by McIver share distinct challenges. Liv Moore struggles with maintaining her identity as she absorbs new personalities. Sam Arondekar manages the mysteries of her ghostly roommates while running a business. Both women have confidants, Jay and Ravi Chakrabarti, who help cover their secrets.

The delay to Spring 2027 gives the writers time to develop Kyle's expanded role. Audiences can expect a richer dynamic as the show moves forward. The upcoming holiday specials will bridge the gap until the main series resumes. This strategic planning ensures the longevity of the franchise. Fans can look forward to more adventures at Woodstone Manor in the coming years.