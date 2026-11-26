The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation hosted its annual Turkey Trot 5K in Pasadena on Nov 26 2026 partnering with PUSD to raise funds for district athletics through community participation.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation successfully hosted its annual Turkey Trot 5K race at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena on November 26 2026. This community event brought together thousands of participants who walked jogged and biked along a scenic 3.3 mile paved loop surrounding the iconic stadium and the adjacent Brookside Golf Course. The race served as a significant fundraising opportunity with all proceeds directed to the Rose Bowl Foundation and the Pasadena Unified School District.

Core Details of the Turkey Trot 5K Event

The Turkey Trot 5K is a recurring annual event organized by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation to engage the local community and support charitable causes. The course covers a 3.3 mile paved loop that wraps around the Rose Bowl stadium and the adjacent Brookside Golf Course. This specific route is frequently used by thousands of people who walk jog and bike along the loop on a daily basis making it an ideal setting for a community race.

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The event took place on November 26 2026 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Participants of all ages and fitness levels were encouraged to join the race which included runners in costumes and serious competitors alike. The foundation organized the event to ensure that every dollar raised from participation fees and donations would go directly to the Rose Bowl Foundation.

PUSD Partnership and Educational Impact

A key feature of the November 26 2026 Turkey Trot 5K was the partnership between the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation and the Pasadena Unified School District. This collaboration allowed Pasadena Unified School District students to participate in the 5K race for free. The primary goal of this partnership was to help raise funds specifically for district athletics programs.

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By waiving entry fees for PUSD students the foundation aimed to remove financial barriers and encourage youth involvement in physical activity. The funds raised during this event were designated to support the athletic programs within the Pasadena Unified School District. This initiative highlights the growing trend of local organizations partnering with school districts to provide additional resources for student sports programs.

Notable Participants and Race Winners

The November 26 2026 race featured a diverse group of participants including Christian Hayes who finished in first place overall. Kara Dudley was recognized as the first woman to complete the Turkey Trot 5K at the Rose Bowl that day. These achievements underscored the competitive spirit present among the runners despite the festive atmosphere of the event.

The event also saw many participants wearing themed costumes to celebrate the spirit of the race. Franklin Cheng and Alan Solis wore turkey costumes while another group including Ali Tabakian Talar Sarkussian Grace Hovsepian and Christine Avakian wore turkey and hot dog costumes. Debbie Sanchez Jenna Nokie Prescott Nockie Andrea Rivas and Josh Hernandez wore turkey hats adding to the festive visual experience.

Community Engagement and Future Implications

The Turkey Trot 5K at the Rose Bowl serves as a vital community engagement tool for the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation. By combining physical activity with charitable giving the event strengthens the bond between the foundation and the Pasadena community. The inclusion of Dora Lemus and Teo Lemus holding signs during the race demonstrated the broad family involvement in the event.

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The success of the partnership with the Pasadena Unified School District sets a precedent for future community events. Ensuring that proceeds go directly to the Rose Bowl Foundation and local schools guarantees that the financial impact is felt by the organizations that need it most. The 3.3 mile loop around the stadium and Brookside Golf Course provides a safe and scenic environment for such gatherings.