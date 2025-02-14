Rosatom Completes Welding for Egypt's El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant

Rosatom, Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, has successfully completed the welding process for the upper half of the VVER-1200 reactor vessel destined for Egypt's El Dabaa nuclear power plant.

Rosatom , Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, has successfully completed the welding process for the upper half of the VVER-1200 reactor vessel destined for Egypt 's El Dabaa nuclear power plant. This specific reactor vessel is intended for the second unit of the plant, marking another significant milestone in this ambitious project. The El Dabaa nuclear power plant, spearheaded by Rosatom , represents Russia's first foray into Africa since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.

The plant will comprise four VVER-1200 units, mirroring the design of reactors already operational in Russia, Belarus, and other countries.Rosatom emphasizes that the VVER-1200 reactor is an advanced iteration of the water-cooled VVER-1000, boasting enhanced safety features that categorize it as a Generation III+ plant. This upgraded design promises a twofold increase in service life, a 20% surge in electrical output, and an array of additional security systems compared to its predecessor. The reactor is capable of generating 1,200 MW of electricity and 3,200 MW of thermal power (heat), with a remarkable lifespan of 100 years. The reactor's design allows for an extended operational period of 18 months without refueling, requiring an overhaul every four years. It boasts a 35.9% coefficient of performance (COP). The VVER technology utilizes a thermal neutron reactor with a two-circuit steam generating system, employing pressurized ordinary water as both a coolant and a neutron moderator. The system comprises four cooling loops, each incorporating a steam generator, a primary circulation pump, a pressurizer, relief and emergency valves on steam pipes, and accumulator tanks for the emergency core cooling system (ECCS). Further innovations integrated into the VVER-1200 design include an in-containment spent fuel pool, containment ventilation filters, a core catcher with specialized material, and a passive heat removal system. In 2021, Belarus Unit 1 became the first Russian-designed Generation III+ reactor to be operational internationally.The El-Dabaa power plant project, initiated in 2015 with a framework agreement between Russia and Egypt, encompasses the construction and operation of four nuclear reactors, including fuel supply, used fuel management, training programs, and the development of regulatory infrastructure. Beyond electricity generation, the project involves plans for the construction of four nuclear desalination plants. Construction commenced for the first unit in July 2022, followed by the second unit in November of the same year. All four units are currently under construction, representing Egypt's first nuclear power plant and the first in Africa since South Africa's Koeberg plant, built nearly four decades ago.As part of the agreement, Russia will supply nuclear fuel for the entirety of the power plant's operational lifespan. Rosatom will also provide essential support to Egyptian partners in training personnel and maintaining the plant for the initial 10 years of its operation. The installation of the first tier of the Inner Containment of the reactor building for Unit 2 commenced in September 2024, with construction work progressing steadily on the remaining three units





