Rosario Dawson is back as Night Nurse in the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' re-release.

Rosario Dawson Drops First Look at Night Nurse in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Re-Release as Her Cut Scenes Are Restored ‘The Nightingale’ Trailer: Dakota and Elle Fanning Share the Screen for the First Time and Play Sisters During WWII in Adaptation of Popular Book“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” broke box office records when it hit theaters over the summer, but several scenes were left on the cutting room floor.

One of those included‘s character Claire Temple, aka the Night Nurse, from Netflix’s Marvel shows. Now, “Brand New Day” is getting a theatrical re-release that will re-add some of those deleted scenes, and Dawson confirmed that she will be in the extended cut.

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“It’s a brand new BRAND NEW DAY with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! ” Dawson wrote on Instagram with a photo of her character and Tom Holland’s wall-crawler.

“So excited to enjoy this record-breaking movie on the big screen with an extended cut of new scenes and surprises… Ahhhh! Join me in getting tickets NOW!!! China Box Office: 'Resident Evil' Holds Top Spot for Fourth Straight Frame as 2014's 'John Wick' Debuts in ThirdIt appears that Spidey will visit the Night Nurse at some point in “Brand New Day,” perhaps to get his haywire spider powers checked up on.

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Or, he might get some medical attention after he faces off against Scorpion , Jean Grey , Hulk , Punisher or one of the several other super-powered fighters in the movie. Dawson debuted the character, a nurse who specializes in aiding heroes, in Season 1 of Netflix’s “Daredevil” series, starring Charlie Cox.

She was a series regular, then returned for an episode of “Jessica Jones” before joining the main casts of “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders. ” Netflix’s heroes, including Cox as Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Iron Fist, have rejoined the MCU through “Daredevil: Born Again” on Disney+ — so it makes sense that Dawson’s would make her comeback too.

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