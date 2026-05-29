Rosanna E. Guadagno Ph.D.

Rosanna Guadagno, Ph.D., is a social psychologist who studies online behavior at the University of Alabama.

is an Associate Professor of Persuasive Information Systems at the University of Oulu. She completed her postdoctoral work at UC Santa Barbara and has previously taught at the University of Alabama, UT Dallas, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, and Stanford University.

Dr. Guadagno is also a former Program Director at the National Science Foundation where she managed three programs: Social Psychology; the Science of Learning Centers; and Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace . Her research interests focus on the confluence of three main areas: Social Influence and Persuasion, Mediated-Communication, and Gender Roles.

Her work has been published in journals such as: Perspectives on Psychological Science, Psychological Inquiry, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Computers in Human Behavior, Media Psychology, CyberPsychology, Behavior, & Social Networking,MSNBC, and Alabama Public Radio. Dr. Guadagno’s forthcoming book is entitledInsanity, Stereotypes, and Ubiquity of Cell Phones Part 1 Talking on one's cell phone in public has become commonly accepted behavior.

Is the tradeoff of isolation from those in our environment vs. convenience and connection with people in our social networks worth it? Why Kristen Stewart Shouldn't be Taking So Much HeatMy research has examined how men and women use Facebook and found that they differ in their Facebook use. This research also found differences based on personality. My research has examined how men and women use Facebook and found that they differ in their Facebook use.

This research also found differences based on personality. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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