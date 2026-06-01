Rosamund Pike publicly shamed an audience member for texting during her West End play, sparking a debate on theatre etiquette. The actress and producer, who plays a Crown Court judge in Inter Alia at the Wyndham's Theatre, returned to the stage after the curtain had fallen to address the texter.

Rosamund Pike publicly shames audience member for texting during West End play, sparking debate on theatre etiquette . The actress and producer, who plays a Crown Court judge in Inter Alia at the Wyndham's Theatre, returned to the stage after the curtain had fallen to address the texter.

In footage captured by a theatregoer on Saturday, Ms Pike can be seen gesturing to a corner of the room and telling the audience: 'Somebody was texting in this part - you know who you are. I'm not going to single you out but you know it upsets the performance.

'Maybe it was very important. Maybe you're a doctor and you're saving someone's life and I hope you are.

'But we do see things - we do feel them and so when I feel that and see it it's hard. ' She added: 'I'm trying to tell you a story and I'm feeling you and I hope you're feeling me too.

' The moment Rosamund Pike publicly shamed an audience member for texting during her West End play sparked a large debate online as fans threatened to boycott the West End if preventions weren't put in place to stop disruption ruining shows. A Reddit user who claimed to be an experienced actor in the UK weighed in on the debate online and insisted we are now in an 'epidemic of rudeness', adding 'social etiquette is out of the window'.

They wrote: 'Professional and amateur theatre actor here with 20+ years experience in stages across the UK.

'Within the past few years audiences have become shockingly rude and treating the theatre space as if it were the cinema; talking loudly, on phones constantly, not engaging with the performance, smuggling in inappropriate food and heckling MY GOD the heckling. ' They concluded: 'It's an epidemic of rudeness that's only going to get a hell of a lot worse because social etiquette is out of the window.

' Many disturbances in the audience have happened over the years, some of which put the show into an abrupt halt. Four audience members were thrown out of West End's Grease The Musical by eight police officers back in 2023 for 'for being loud and abusive'. Months prior at Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical in London, a foul-mouthed audience member brought the performance to a halt midway through.

He was heard to shout 'f***ing c***s' at the assembly before he was shown the door by security. And a performance of The Bodyguard was brought to an abrupt halt after a 'mini riot' broke out when theatregoers started singing over the lead during the final number in 2023. Actress Debbie Arnold waded in and claimed rowdy theatregoers should be banned for life, while comedian Mike McClean thought such punishment would be excessive.

The former EastEnders actress said there is a 'theatre etiquette' that people have forgot about. She said: 'There's a theatre etiquette which is no longer there really anymore because people would never have done that even ten years ago. Rosamund Pike is seen in her role as Crown Court judge Jessica in Inter Alia at the National Theatre The Gone Girl star was seen with her head in her hands as she was given thunderous applause for her performance.

The West End show has received glowing reviews from critics with the Daily Mail's Patrick Marmion awarding it four stars. Ms Pike's warning to theatregoers follows Heathers: The Musical star Kate Rockwell's frustrated tirade at drunken audience members and rowdy superfans in March - adding to fears that West End etiquette is on the decline.

Rosamund Pike is seen in her role as Crown Court judge Jessica in Inter Alia at the National Theatre The Gone Girl star was seen with her head in her hands as she was given thunderous applause for her performance. The West End show has received glowing reviews from critics with the Daily Mail's Patrick Marmion awarding it four stars.

Ms Pike's warning to theatregoers follows Heathers: The Musical star Kate Rockwell's frustrated tirade at drunken audience members and rowdy superfans in March - adding to fears that West End etiquette is on the decline





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rosamund Pike West End Play Texting Theatre Etiquette Audience Member

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix Comedy 'A Long Lost Godzilla Villain Returns' Finds Streaming Success Despite Mixed ReviewsThe Netflix original romantic comedy starring Adam Cohen and Rosamund Pike achieved 11.9 million views and 18.5 million watch hours after its May 22 debut, despite a low 26% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's success illustrates how streaming platforms can turn divisive content into a hit through ease of access and new release promotion.

Read more »

Apple and Google Bring End-to-End Encrypted RCS Messaging to iOS and AndroidWith iOS 26.5, Apple introduces end-to-end encrypted RCS messages in beta, enabling secure communication between iPhone and Android users. This update aims to improve cross-platform messaging privacy and address regulatory concerns about the smartphone duopoly.

Read more »

Rosamund Pike Calls Out Texting Audience Member During Emotional West End PlayActress Rosamund Pike publicly shamed a theatergoer for texting during the climax of her play Inter Alia, sparking debate about declining audience etiquette in London's West End.

Read more »

Rosamund Pike chastises texting audience member during Inter Alia finale, sparking West End etiquette debateAfter the final curtain of Inter Alia, Rosamund Pike publicly rebuked a phone‑using audience member, calling the act a breach of the performer‑spectator bond. The incident has revived concerns over declining theatre etiquette and prompted calls for stricter audience conduct policies.

Read more »