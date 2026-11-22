Solicitor Rosalyn Henderson claims Fortnum & Mason liability for injuries sustained in Piccadilly restaurant slip, prompting insurer admission of fault over damage amount.

Solicitor Rosalyn Henderson has initiated legal proceedings against Fortnum & Mason, seeking £150,000 in compensation following a severe slip and fall incident at the retailer's London restaurant. The accident occurred in September 2021 when Henderson walked into a greasy patch on the floor, causing her to lose her balance and fall backward.

Accident Details and Immediate Aftermath

The incident took place in a narrow passage between the restaurant and the bar area at the famous Piccadilly store. Henderson states that a waiter had dropped a tray of food, leaving a slippery residue on the tiles. Despite staff attempts to clean the area, the floor remained hazardous, and no warning signs or cordon tape were put in place to alert customers.

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While heading toward the restrooms, Henderson slid into a splits position and fell heavily onto her hips and back. She was transported to a hospital via ambulance and subsequently discharged on a stretcher the following day. Court documents indicate she was confined to bed for an entire week as she recovered from the initial impact of the fall.

Medical Injuries and Professional Impact

The accident resulted in significant physical trauma, including torn cartilage in both hips and severe soft-tissue damage. Henderson, who was fifty-four years old at the time of the incident, also reported suffering from psychological injury. The severity of her physical pain required steroid injections in both hips the following July to manage the condition.

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These injuries had a profound effect on her professional life as a partner at Simons Muirhead Burton. Henderson alleges she was unable to work for several months due to the pain and brain fog caused by strong painkillers. Her partnership at the law firm was brought to an end in July 2022, shortly after the incident.

Liability Admission and Dispute Over Damages

Fortnum & Mason's insurers formally admitted liability for the accident in September 2024. The grocer has confirmed that it does not intend to withdraw this admission of fault. However, the company is vigorously contesting the £150,000 compensation amount claimed by Henderson.

Defenders for Fortnum & Mason, represented by lawyers Clyde & Co, argue that Henderson's medical experts describe her injuries as time-limited. They contend that these temporary injuries do not justify the high level of damages sought. The defense also points to tax returns showing no loss of income, challenging the claim of ongoing financial or professional loss.

Legal Proceedings and Future Steps

Henderson issued her legal claim four days before the three-year statutory time limit expired. The case has been transferred to the County Court at Central London, although no specific trial date has been scheduled. Fortnum & Mason has questioned why a solicitor whose work does not typically involve court appearances would report ongoing professional restrictions.

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Henderson is a highly regarded legal professional who founded Breedy Henderson, a firm advising wealthy families. With thirty years of experience in private practice and investment banking, she is listed among leading lawyers in her field. Legal directories have previously described her as a trusted adviser with a sharp mind, making the current dispute over her injury compensation a notable development.