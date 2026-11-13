Rosalia Makes History With Third Album of the Year Win at the Latin Grammys

The Spanish singer took home the night's biggest award for her masterful LP 'Lux.'

Rosalía accepts Album Of The Year for"LUX " onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.on Thursday, marking the third time she’s taken home the biggest honor of the night and making her the first woman to win the award as a lead artist that many times.

Rosalía couldn’t contain her emotions during the big moment, already in tears as she walked onstage to receive the award from presenter Juanes. The Colombian rocker’s presence made her especially grateful as she reminisced how he helped her during the beginning of her career.

Also read Bella Campos Makes History With Third Straight RMAC Player of the Year Award

“The fact that you’re the one giving me this award is so powerful,” the Spanish singer told Juanes.has been a leap into the abyss. I think it’s really important to speak your truth and that everyone else can share their truth. This album has been mine,” Rosalía said in her speech. She ended by honoring how her mother raised her.

“Thanks, mama, for making me this way. I’m going to bring this Grammy to your house. I don’t know if another one is going to fit in your house, but I’ll bring it to you anyways and see if you make room.

Advertisement

You always find a way for anything,” she said.saw the Spanish singer flex her power as a trained conservatory musician as she blended classical music, opera, and 14 different languages into a spellbinding project that tackles theology, love, and womanhood. Rosalía took the all-encompassing energy of the album and channeled into theBob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke Volumes, the Spanish musician has become somewhat of a Latin Grammy darling.

She took home her first Album of the Year win in 2019 forRosalía was up against stiff competition in this year with a stacked Album of the Year category that included Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Carín León, Anitta, Mon Laferte, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Silvana Estrada, Rawayana, and Milo J. She was also one of the most-nominated artists of the night, tied for seven nods along with her fellow category nominees Karol G, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and Jorge Drexler. DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside