Rosalia Dominates 27th Latin Grammys with Five Awards in Las Vegas

Spanish singer Rosalia wins Album of the Year and four other awards at the 27th Latin Grammys in Las Vegas, beating Karol G and Anitta in a historic ceremony.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia was the undisputed queen of the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, securing five major trophies including the prestigious Album of the Year award. The ceremony took place on Thursday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, drawing a massive global audience and a star-studded red carpet.

Rosalía defeated strong competition from top releases by Karol G, Anitta, and Jorge Drexler to claim the top honor for her latest studio effort, Lux. This victory marks a significant milestone in her career, as she previously won Album of the Year in 2019 and 2022.

Also read Watch Rosalía Bring Operatic Flair to Latin Grammys Performance

The Spanish star arrived at the venue looking striking in a custom Matieres Fecales gown featuring a dramatic tulle skirt. Her dominance on stage began with an opening performance where she performed a medley of tracks from Lux, including La Rumba Del Perdón, La Perla, and Dios Es Un Stalker, accompanied by dancers wearing halos on a cloud-themed set.

Fashion Highlights and Celebrity Arrivals in Vegas

Before the awards began, the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena featured high-fashion moments from Hollywood's biggest Latin stars. Actress Ana de Armas and singer Camila Cabello led the evening's glamorous arrivals in revealing, lingerie-inspired ensembles that drew immediate attention.

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Ana de Armas arrived alongside her boyfriend, musician Alberto Montenegro, just one day after the couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala. She wore a stunning blue satin Elie Saab dress featuring sheer panels and lace cut-outs that highlighted her figure.

Camila Cabello initially chose a pale pink Simone Rocha outfit consisting of a lace-trimmed skirt and matching crop top. She later changed into a floral Christian Dior dress to take the stage and present the award for Record of the Year to Milo J for his song Niño.

Rosalia's Emotional Speech and Career Milestones

Rosalia's acceptance speech for Album of the Year was filled with emotion as she referenced her artistic journey. She described Lux as a leap into the void, comparing it to her previous works El Mal Querer and Motomami. She emphasized the importance of speaking one's truth through music.

The award was presented by Colombian musician Juanes, creating a poignant moment for Rosalia. She tearfully recalled Juanes attending one of her early shows when only one hundred people were in the room in Madrid. She credited him for supporting her at the start of her career and for his continued presence.

In addition to the top prize, Rosalia won Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Alternative Album, and Short-Form Music Video. Her total of five awards solidified her status as one of the most awarded artists in the history of the Latin Recording Academy.

Daddy Yankee Honored and Records Broken in Las Vegas

The evening also featured a surprise appearance by Janet Jackson, who presented Daddy Yankee with the Person of the Year award. The two shared an emotional reunion, recalling their 2018 duet Made for Now. Jackson praised Yankee's courage in changing the sound of music and opening doors for Latin urban artists.

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Daddy Yankee's recognition contributed to Barrera breaking a long-standing record during the ceremony. His career Latin Grammy wins now total thirty, surpassing the previous record of twenty-nine held by René Pérez. This achievement makes him the most awarded person in the show's history.

Other notable winners included Milo J, who took home Record of the Year for Niño, and Karol G, who won the Urban Music Album trophy for Tropicoqueta. Additionally, Xavi won Contemporary Mexican Album for Dosis, marking his first Latin Grammy award.

Closing Ceremony and Host Highlights

The 27th Latin Grammy Awards were hosted by actress, producer, and musician Roselyn Sánchez, who guided the audience through the night's performances and presentations. The event showcased the breadth of Latin music, from reggaeton to alternative and pop genres.

Janet Jackson's speech highlighted the global impact of Latin urban music. She stated that Daddy Yankee's artistry has inspired an entire generation and brought reggaeton to audiences worldwide. Her tribute emphasized the cultural significance of the artists being honored.

The ceremony concluded with a celebration of both established legends and emerging talents. From Rosalia's dominant five-win night to Ana de Armas and Camila Cabello's fashion statements, the event in Las Vegas reinforced the growing global influence of Latin culture.