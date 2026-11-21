From Elle Fanning to Dua Lipa and now Rosalía: when it comes to dramatic headgear, birds of a feather stick together.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Rosalía, wearing one of the most spectacular headpieces of the season. On Friday night, the Spanish singer arrived at the LOS40 Music Awards in Barcelona with an enormous white dove perched above her head, its wings dramatically outstretched as though caught mid-flight.

The sculptural creation came courtesy of Robert Wun’s, and was paired with a custom ivory Maison Margiela gown, featuring a plunging halter neckline and delicate pleating. With her dark hair pulled back and her bleached blonde halo, the avian accessory was given plenty of room to spread its wings.era has been steeped in religious imagery and otherworldly fashion. The dove, of course, is a traditional symbol of peace and the Holy Spirit.

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Rosalía has already experimented with all manner of heavenly headwear, from theAs it happens, the dove has been rather busy lately. Just days earlier, Whitney Peak wore a cobalt-blue gown from the same Robert Wun collection to the New York premiere of. Her dress featured two sculptural white birds appearing to suspend the fabric in midair.

Wun, whose fantastical couture designs regularly blur the line between fashion, costume, and sculpture, is becoming something of a go-to for stars seeking genuinely captivating red-carpet creations. , complete with a matching pillbox hat topped by a miniature ballerina. Fanning has also worn a saucy red satin creation by British milliner Rachel Trevor-Morgan. Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a gigantic pink Jacquemus hat, explored childhood and fairytales through a procession of fantastical characters, from Snow White to the Big Bad Wolf.

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Working with milliner Awon Golding, the designer produced a series of elaborate hats and sculptural headpieces that seemed to defy the laws of gravity. After seasons of slicked-back buns and minimalist accessories, fashion’s most adventurous dressers are evidently ready for something a little more playful. The message? There’s no such thing as too much drama up top.

And as Rosalía has demonstrated, sometimes the best accessories have a life of their own—and take flight. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion