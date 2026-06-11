Rosalía Reschedules North American Lux World Tour Dates Following Family Emergency

Spanish superstar Rosalía has announced new dates for her postponed Miami and Orlando concerts as part of her extensive 17-country Lux World Tour across the globe.

The renowned Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía has officially updated the itinerary for the North America n segment of her highly anticipated Lux World Tour . Initially, fans in Florida were preparing for a series of breathtaking performances, but a sudden shift in plans led to the postponement of the first three dates.

These shows were originally slated to take place on June 4 and 6 in Miami, as well as June 8 in Orlando. The decision to move these dates was not made lightly, as the artist had been preparing extensively for the launch of this specific leg of her global journey. This adjustment reflects the unpredictable nature of international touring and the personal challenges that can arise during such an intensive professional schedule.

According to the official updated schedule, the concert in Orlando has been moved to September 9, where it will now be hosted at the KIA Center. Meanwhile, the two anticipated shows in Miami at the Kaseya Center have been rescheduled for September 14 and September 16.

In a move to reassure concerned ticket holders, the Kaseya Center and the tour management released a statement confirming that all previously purchased tickets for the original dates will be fully honored for the new September appointments. This ensures that dedicated fans who had already secured their spots will not face any financial loss or difficulty in attending the revamped dates. The management team has emphasized that the transition should be seamless for all patrons.

The tour adjustments also extended to New York City, one of the most pivotal stops on any global tour. While Rosalía is still scheduled to perform at the iconic Madison Square Garden on June 17, one of her two planned shows in the city has been rescheduled for June 18. This slight shift allows for a more streamlined transition as she begins her trek through the continent.

With these changes in place, the North American leg of the Lux World Tour will now officially commence on Thursday, June 11, at the TD Garden in Boston. This city will now serve as the gateway for her arrival in North America, setting the stage for the high-energy performances and artistic innovation she is known for globally. The reason behind these sudden logistical changes was cited as a pressing family emergency.

In a heartfelt message released on June 4, the management team explained that the circumstances were unavoidable, leaving the artist with no other choice but to postpone the Miami and Orlando dates. The statement expressed deep regret for the disappointment caused to the fans, emphasizing that while the tour is a massive professional undertaking, family remains the absolute priority.

This moment of vulnerability has sparked a wave of support from the global music community and her loyal fanbase, who understand the complexities of balancing a high-profile international career with private personal obligations. The Lux World Tour is an ambitious project of immense scale, spanning 17 different countries across Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, and Latin America. It represents a culmination of Rosalía's unique blend of traditional flamenco and modern urban sounds, which has propelled her to international stardom.

Beyond the restructured dates in Florida and New York, the tour continues to move forward with other key stops. Fans in California can look forward to her appearance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 29 and the Oakland Arena on July 6. These venues are expected to host some of the most visually stunning productions of the year, featuring her trademark intricate choreography and avant-garde fashion sense.

As the tour prepares to kick off in Boston, the anticipation continues to build among music lovers. The resilience shown in rescheduling these dates highlights the logistical complexity of a world tour and the dedication of the crew working behind the scenes to ensure the show goes on. For the fans in Miami and Orlando, the wait until September will be longer than expected, but the promise of a world-class performance remains.

Rosalía's ability to bridge cultural gaps through her music makes this tour more than just a series of concerts; it is a cultural exchange that brings the spirit of Spain to the heart of the Americas, promising an unforgettable experience for every attendee





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