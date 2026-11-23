Rosalía's viral reaction to Rauw Alejandro's new video has sparked reunion rumors. The comment on Tremendo Desastre garnered massive views, highlighting their ongoing professional respect.

Rosalía sparked widespread speculation regarding her relationship with Rauw Alejandro after reacting to his latest music video promotion. The Spanish singer, operating under the username La Rosalia on social media, commented ok banger on a short clip featuring her ex-partner. This brief interaction with the Puerto Rican artist has generated more than two million views and over fifty-two thousand replies since it was posted.

Context Of The Viral Reaction Video

The video in question features Rauw Alejandro standing in an empty stadium while singing a verse from his new collaboration with Myke Towers titled Tremendo Desastre. The lyrics highlighted in the clip include the lines baby send me a sign and i haven't stopped dreaming about you. Rosalía's enthusiastic endorsement of the track has led fans to wonder if the former couple is on good terms or if they are hinting at a possible future musical collaboration. The top fan comment, which references her successful work with Yahritza y Su Esencia, garnered almost one hundred seventy-five thousand likes. Many viewers expressed hope that the two artists might reconcile romantically or professionally.

Also read Sean Lewis reacts to San Diego State's improbable win over Boise State

History Of The Musical Power Couple

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro were previously considered a major power couple in the Latin music industry. By spring twenty twenty-three, they released a joint EP together and officially announced their engagement. However, their relationship ended later that same year when both artists released a joint statement confirming their breakup. In her statement, Rosalía expressed that she loves, respects, and admires Rauw very much. She also acknowledged the significant experiences they shared together during their time as partners. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, they have maintained a professional demeanor in public.

Advertisement

Awards And Chart Performance Data

Both artists continue to achieve significant commercial success and critical acclaim in the music industry. At the twenty twenty-six Latin Grammys, Rosalía won song of the year for her collaboration with Yahritza y Su Esencia. Her success extends to the upcoming twenty twenty-seven Grammy Awards, where she is the second-most nominated artist with nine nominations. Only Raye, with eleven nominations, currently holds more nominations in this cycle. Meanwhile, Rauw Alejandro is also making headlines with his new reggaeton banger. The track debuted at number ten on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated October third. Alejandro is also nominated at the twenty twenty-seven Grammys for best música urbana album.

Public Reaction And Future Implications

The intersection of personal history and professional artistry has captivated the fanbase, driving high engagement rates on social platforms. Rosalía's comment serves as a public affirmation of Rauw Alejandro's artistic quality, reinforcing their mutual respect despite their personal separation. The viral nature of the clip suggests that audiences remain deeply invested in the lives of these high-profile musicians. As both artists prepare for the twenty twenty-seven Grammy Awards, their individual careers are thriving. Rosalía's nine nominations and Alejandro's chart-topping success indicate strong momentum for both performers. The industry is watching to see if their professional paths cross again on a major stage.