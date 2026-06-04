Rosalía Postpones 'Lux' U.S. Tour Opener, Cites 'Family Emergency'

Rosalia was forced to postpone her tour stops in Miami and Florida, citing a family emergency that 'left [her] with no other choice.'

stateside just yet. On Thursday morning, the Spanish singer postponed her upcoming tour dates in Florida “due to a family emergency,” per the Miami venueworld tour, along with her June 6 show there and June 8 stop in Orlando have all been impacted.

“She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice,” a statement on the Kaseya Center’s Instagram reads. “As the tour explore rescheduling, please hold onto your ticket. We will provide more information soon,” they added. The Kia Center in Orlando shared the same statement on their official Instagram account as well.

Representatives for Rosalía did not immediately returnher show in Milan after suffering a bout of food poisoning.

“I’m on the floor doing my best. I can try to keep going, but at some point I might have to stop … We might have to if I physically can’t continue. I’m in pain,” she said before stopping the show mid-way through her performance. Rosalía hasn’t shared anymore details about the postponed shows or announced when the new dates will be scheduled.

The singer’s next planned tour stop is set for June 11 in Boston. Bret Michaels Is Fifth Act to Pull Out of 'Freedom 250' in D.C.

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Rosalía Postpones Miami and Orlando Shows Due to Family EmergencySpanish singer-songwriter Rosalía has been forced to postpone her upcoming shows in Miami and Orlando due to a family emergency. The Lux World Tour, which includes 42 arena stops across 17 countries in Europe, the U.K., North America and Latin America, is expected to continue as planned with rescheduled dates.

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