Sneak bird attack meets red carpet serve.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsseemingly decided to join the unforgettable headpiece club. Case in point: Rosalía just wore a life-size white bird on her head to walk the red carpet.

The incredible headpiece makes it appear as though a bird is literally landing on the singer's head, creating a completely unexpected and incredible silhouette. While some onlookers may have feared that a bird was randomly attacking Rosalía on the red carpet, it's undeniable that the unusual hat made a serious impression. The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.

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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.