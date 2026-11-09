Rosalía marks one-year anniversary of Lux with a playlist of a thousand songs

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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews.gave a score of 9.2 and called “masterful. ” To mark the record’s first anniversary, she’s given us a “little gift” in the form of the 1000 songs that inspired the album.

She went on to consider our “languages of love,” writing, “It’s so important not to forget to nurture ourselves and nurture others. I say this because I forget every day, but I try to send music to the people I love and cook them delicious things too. I love acts of service; there’s something about preparing something for someone else that fascinates me.

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That’s why I’ve dedicated myself to creating a playlist of 1,000 songs that I listened to during the years I thought about, composed, and shared Lux.

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“Here’s the little something,” she concluded. “Happy anniversary! ” The playlist includes an eclectic mix of genres, featuring music from Kate Bush, Patti Smith, Bill Evans, Yung Lean, Mozart and many more. in a glowing review, where Lydia Wei wrote: “On “La Yugular,” ROSALÍA samples a 1976 Patti Smith interview, where the punk rocker and poet says, “Seven heavens—big deal! I wanna see the eighth heaven, tenth heaven, thousandth heaven.

You know, it’s like, break on through the other side. ” Smith was discussing how important it was for artists not to merely rest on their laurels but to instead push themselves to keep evolving and searching for more. , an album that is so insistent in its demands for more, more, more of everything: more reinvention, more pop, more devotion, more heavens, more love. ”